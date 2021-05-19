The 9 Best Wine Totes in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Carrying your wine from point A to point B isn’t always so simple. Say you’re headed to a friend’s birthday in the park on a hot summer day with a nice bottle of bubbles in tow. The bottle would ideally be chilled when served, so having an insulated carrier, in this case, is essential. Or, maybe you’re carrying multiple bottles along with your other bags; a backpack designed specifically for bottles would help to take some of the weight off your hands (literally).

Any wine pro would tell you: There are plenty of reasons to invest in a wine tote, and there are many different designs and features to suit all kinds of scenarios. “I always say better safe than sorry with the precious cargo,” says Alycia Abreu, assistant manager of Brooklyn wine shop Liquid Assets. “A wine tote can definitely help prevent accidents, as well as help avoid plastic or paper bags ending up in the trash.”

To help you choose, we combed through the options available to bring you the best wine totes of the year.