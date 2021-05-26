The 8 Best Wine Cabinets in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Let’s face it: Many of us don’t have the space (or finances) to create a full-blown wine cellar at home. However, that doesn’t mean your bottles should be designated to simple countertop or refrigerator living. No matter your budget, adding a wine cabinet to your home décor promises to maximize the organization and level up the look of your space, all at once. Of course, as with any storage solution, knowing which of the many types of wine cabinets to choose for your specific needs is key.
That's why we've done the research and come up with this list of the best wine cabinets for at-home storage, no matter the size of your living space.
Note: Wine cabinets are meant for organizational purposes and do not double as wine cellars, meaning that while these pieces of furniture provide excellent storage capacity, they do not come equipped with cellar conditions (humidity, darkness) that a wine fridge or cellar would provide.
Best Overall: Modular Bar 36-Inch System
Customizable
Holds 24-plus bottles
Comes in various colors
Slightly pricey
In terms of function, versatility and look, Pottery Barn’s Modular Bar System takes the cake for the best overall wine cabinet. In addition to holding 24 wine bottles (and that’s just within the grid; there’s certainly room for more standing up), we love the customizable details that come with this bar buffet.
Three separate base options come in three different colors, plus you have the option to choose either an open hutch or glass door. Hardwood drawers are veneered and bottom-mounted, and the wine cabinet comes with an adjustable shelf. The open hutch holds six to nine wine glasses, and adjustable levelers allow for stability on uneven planes.
Best Budget: 2L Lifestyle Paxton Cabinet
Relatively inexpensive
Lacquered finish
Good for small spaces
Only one color
Assembly required
Looking for wine storage on a budget? 2L Lifestyle’s Paxton Cabinet has your back. This simple yet sleek wine cabinet holds between six to 20 bottles and eight to 12 glasses, depending on how these items are arranged.
Designed with small living spaces in mind, this easy-to-fit cabinet can go just about anywhere, from living rooms to kitchens to simple hallway spaces. The pull-out drawer is perfect for storing corkscrews, wine stoppers, and other bar accessories.
Best Small: West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cabinet
Wooden design
Side cubby space
Stores wine without looking like wine storage
Holds a minimal number of bottles
Crafted from kiln-dried eucalyptus wood, this retro wine cabinet from West Elm offers a sleek and stylish option for homes everywhere. The cabinet features two shelves, wine slots and multiple hanging cubbies, perfect for storing glassware and bottles of all sizes.
For those looking for wine storage that, well, doesn’t necessarily look like wine storage, this is a great option. It's produced with a water-based acorn finish in a Fair Trade Certified facility.
Best Corner Cabinet: Sand & Stable Adam Corner Bar with Wine Storage
Double shelving
Rust-resistant
Free two-day shipping
Assembly required
No drawers
Figuring out where to put wine storage can be tough, especially in a small living space. Enter Sand & Stable's Adam Corner Bar with Wine Storage. This rustic, wooden storage unit offers five slots for storing bottles horizontally, plus ample space for additional wines in the base of the unit.
Double shelving offers great bar top space, and hanging storage at the top provides seamless glassware storage—and it's all set in front of reflective mirrored panels. Note: This item is made from natural wood grain, so each unit will slightly vary in color.
Best for Cellar Building: WineRacks by Marcus Storage System
Durable
Restaurant-grade
Customizable
Pricey
For those serious about building an in-home cellar, there’s no better shelving option than WineRacks by Marcus. The storage system offers easy-to-access horizontal shelves that delicately hold bottles on either side. Customizable shelving units range from half-size-bottle depth up to magnum-sized shelves, which are available in depths of single, double and triple bottles. Each rack comes with stainless steel screws, nuts and saddle straps.
This storage system is a go-to recommendation for Joel Schott, sommelier and long-time sales representative for Skurnik Wines, due to its functionality. He notes that because the racks are made of thin, strong milled aluminum, more bottles can fit in less space and still be supported. “There is no risk of a group of bottles crashing down, which can happen when bottles are stacked on top of one another,” Schott says. Schott also appreciates the racks' minimalist look.
Best Splurge: Metalli 40-Inch Metal Bar Cabinet
Gorgeous design
Antique look
Magnetic door closures
Pricey
Heavy (manufacturer strongly recommends fixing to a wall)
For a breathtaking (albeit slightly pricey) addition to your home, look no further than Pottery Barn’s Metalli 40-Inch Metal Bar Cabinet. Characterized by ample storage and lofty, open cabinet space, this luxurious bar cabinet boasts glass doors, stemware racks and shelving for booze décor.
Its bottom storage is concealed by copper-toned cabinets, which bring a rustic, antiqued look to this modern piece of furniture. Magnetic closures and a dark-brown patina finish add smooth finishing touches to this gorgeous at-home storage solution.
Best Design: Ludlow Trunk Bar Cabinet
Stylish design
Solid hardwood
Finished by hand
Expensive
Minimal storage
For a wine cabinet that makes a statement, check out Pottery Barn’s Ludlow Trunk Bar Cabinet. Inspired by antique travel trunks from the golden age of train travel, this durable wine cabinet features drawers, wine cubbies and stemware racks, all crafted into a kiln-dried gmelina wood base.
The oil-based finish provides moisture resistance, and a latch with lock and key on both doors, plus magnets, ensures seal-tight closure. The cabinet holds 12 glasses and the wine rack is removable—though who would want that?
Best for Closets: Metro Wire Wine Racks and Shelves
Maximum storage
Restaurant-grade
Basic style
Pricey
Although not necessarily desirable for front-facing storage (say, in a living room or dining space), these ultra-sturdy wine racks and shelves by Metro Wire are perfect for collectors buying in bulk. They work for at-home cellar building, basement storage or closet spaces. Certain models hold up to 15 or more cases of wine, and bottles rest at an ideal 10-degree angle, which ensures that corks are kept moist. The open-wire model allows for airflow, which is imperative in temperature-controlled units.
Sure, the shelves may look utilitarian, "but if it works for the restaurant, it works for me!” exclaims Miguel de Leon, wine writer and beverage director at New York’s Pinch Chinese. De Leon notes that one can lay the wine down on its side, as well as store it upright like you would for in-store inventory. “You can also buy a unit that fits in a closet or doubles as your pantry,” he adds.
Final Verdict
Pottery Barn's Modular Bar claims the top spot because of its color, size and versatility (view at PB). And, when it comes to splurging in style, we’re still heading to Pottery Barn for the Metalli option (view at PB). For those looking to build out a restaurant-grade cellar, WineRacks by Markus (view on its site) and Metro Wire (view at Webstaurant) are the way to go for shelving and humidity resistance.
FAQs
Is it safe to have another appliance on top of a wine cabinet?
Most wine cabinets are equipped with ample shelf space, which is generally safe for storing other appliances. However, we’d recommend taking the weight of the secondary appliance into consideration, so as to not put too much pressure on the wine cabinet.
Are wine cabinets generally heat- or water-resistant?
Certain wine cabinets and wine racks are water-resistant, depending on the material from which they’re made. Racks destined for cellar buildouts, such as WineRacks by Marcus and Metro Wire Wine Racks, are designed with cellar humidity in mind. In terms of heat resistance, wines themselves become undrinkable after reaching a certain heat, so the issue of heat resistance is not generally applicable to cabinets themselves (that’s to say, if the room temperature of your cabinet is reaching high levels, your wine will not withstand the ambient temperature).
How do you properly clean and care for a wine cabinet?
Each wine cabinet will have its own unique care and cleaning guidelines, depending on the materials from which it was made. Generally speaking, wine cabinets should be cleaned or dusted with a soft, lint-free cotton cloth. Avoid harsh chemicals and cleaning agents because they can damage the finish. Also, keep most wine cabinets out of direct sunlight, as this can cause cracking or discoloration of the cabinet (as well as ruin the integrity of the wine!)
What to Look For in a Wine Cabinet
When shopping for a wine cabinet, the unique style and size of your space should be top of mind. Seek out a cabinet that will mesh well with the ambiance of your home while also maintaining the integrity of the cabinet (and the wine within it). Durability and price points are also factors to keep in mind, as well as how many bottles of wine and accessories you’re looking to store. For those that host often, finding a cabinet with ample shelf space (for drink and bottle prep) is key.
