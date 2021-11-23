The Best Wine Advent Calendars in 2021

Best Overall: In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar View On Ingoodtaste.com

Wine lovers skeptical about boozy advent calendars, we know what you’re thinking—how good could the wine inside these kits actually be? After much testing and tasting, rest assured, we’ve found the best kit for serious wine lovers looking to partake in the fun of wine advent calendars (without sacrificing the quality of the juice inside).

In Good Taste’s wine advent calendar is the perfect way to festively sip your way through the holiday season. Each calendar features 24 individual bottles (187 ml) of premium wine, sourced from Burgundy, Sicily, California, and beyond. For those who love everything from savory syrah to refreshing verdicchio to crisp, bone dry rosé, this impeccably curated selection covers all of the industry staples’ bases. Seriously, we can’t recommend this calendar enough.

