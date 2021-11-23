The Best Wine Advent Calendars in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Although the holiday season is deemed to be the most wonderful time of the year, we’ve found that adding a boozy advent calendar to our December drinking regimen is the best way to make the season a bit more wine-derful. Truthfully, there aren’t many wine advent calendars out there to choose from, though not to worry—we’ve done the hard work and found the best ones available. Check out our six go-to wine advent calendar picks to ring in the holiday season, perfect for every budget and palate preference out there.
Best Overall: In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar
Wine lovers skeptical about boozy advent calendars, we know what you’re thinking—how good could the wine inside these kits actually be? After much testing and tasting, rest assured, we’ve found the best kit for serious wine lovers looking to partake in the fun of wine advent calendars (without sacrificing the quality of the juice inside).
In Good Taste’s wine advent calendar is the perfect way to festively sip your way through the holiday season. Each calendar features 24 individual bottles (187 ml) of premium wine, sourced from Burgundy, Sicily, California, and beyond. For those who love everything from savory syrah to refreshing verdicchio to crisp, bone dry rosé, this impeccably curated selection covers all of the industry staples’ bases. Seriously, we can’t recommend this calendar enough.
Best Old World-Focused: VINEBOX 12 Nights of Wine
Fans of France, Spain, and Italy, listen up—we’ve found just the wine advent calendar for you. Deemed the world’s “first curated wine advent calendar,” Vinebox’s carefully sourced selection of wines features hits from the world’s three largest wine-producing countries. Dive into the world of all things France, Spain, and Italy with these 12 delicious pours of wine, all handpicked by Vinebox’s team of certified sommeliers. Each kit features four whites, two rosés, and six reds. Best of all, each of Vinebox’s 2021 Advent Calendar selections features stories of women breaking barriers in the world of wine. Sign us up.
Best Domestic: It’s the Most Wonderful Wine of the Year Advent Calendar
Looking to dive deeper into the world of domestic wine? This All-American wine advent calendar is the way to go. It’s the Most Wonderful Wine of the Year Advent Calendar features a variety of red, white, and rosé wines, sourced from a handful of US wine regions. For those curious to whet their palate with American wines beyond California, this kit is the way to go. Grab a taste of American wine every day from December 1st through Christmas Eve.
Related: The Best Gifts for Wine Lovers
Best Mixed: Wall Street Journal Wines of the World Advent Calendar
For the wine lover looking to indulge in a variety of regions and grapes, the Wall Street Journal’s annual wine advent calendar is just the ticket. This year’s edition features a new design, and according to the site, “more variety than ever.” Top picks include bubbly Prosecco, zesty French Sauvignon Blanc, and flavor-packed reds from Tuscany and Bordeaux. Fortified wine lovers, keep your eyes (and taste buds) peeled – this package also includes a special pour of sweet ruby Port. Order by November 21st for guaranteed delivery by December 1st.
Best California: Wine Adventure Wine Advent Calendar
Can’t get enough West Coast wine in your life? This California wine-focused advent calendar is just for you. Every year, Costco fans patiently await the release of the chain’s boozy advent calendar. This year’s “Wine Advent-ure” pack features 24 375 mL bottles (yes, that’s half bottles, not individual pours!) of a variety of wines from the Golden State. At just $119.99 a pop, each bottle breaks down to cost about $5—in other words, it’s an absolute steal.
Related: The Best Wine Accessories
Best for Chocolate Lovers: 2 Chicks with Chocolate Boozy Advent Calendar
Can’t decide between wine, chocolate, and booze? Thanks to 2 Chicks with Chocolate, you don’t need to choose. Although more chocolate than booze, this mouthwateringly delicious advent calendar features 24 booze-filled chocolates, ensuring that your holiday countdown is as sweet as can be. Fillings include Widow Jane Old Fashioned, Peanut Butter Whiskey, and Champagne. [Note: Chocolate fillings are predominantly spirits-focused, though a handful of wine fillings are included.]
Final Verdict
In terms of quality, In Good Taste (view at In Good Taste) is hands down the best Wine Advent Calendar out there. From regional and grape diversity to the quality of the juice inside the bottles, this kit is a no-brainer. Serious wine lovers will also enjoy the Wall Street Journal (view at WSJWine) and Vinebox (view at Get Winebox) options (and for those looking to support women-led estates, the latter is your go-to). Domestic wine lovers will definitely take delight in the It’s the Most Wonderful Wine of the Year (view at Total Wine) and Wine Adventure (view at Costco) options, and for those with a sweet tooth, 2 Chicks with Chocolate (view at 2 Chicks with Chocolate) has your back.
What to Look For
When shopping for wine advent calendars, be sure to keep your personal palate preferences in mind. Do you tend to steer towards domestic wines? Then seek out a California-focused or All-American kid. Curious to learn more about European wines? Check out some calendar options that highlight the best that the Old World has to offer.
FAQs
How much lead time do you need to order gifts around the holidays?
Most wine advent calendar sites will provide an “order by” deadline to ensure timely delivery before the start of the calendar. However, with shipping and container issues running rampant this holiday season, we recommend getting your orders in as soon as possible.
How long do wine advent calendars keep?
No matter the size, wines featured in wine advent calendars are generally sealed tight, meaning that so long as the wines are stored at an ideal temperature, they should last throughout the holiday season. However, we wouldn’t wait too long to consume these bottles. We recommend drinking these wines within a few months of receiving your wine advent calendar. Once the samples are opened, the wines are generally best enjoyed within the first one to three days (similar to standard size bottles of wine, depending on the style, body, and variety).
Can you ship alcohol?
Technically, consumers in all 50 states are not legally allowed to ship wine from consumer to consumer, making a commercial carrier is required. Should you be looking to ship a wine advent calendar to a friend or loved one, we recommend simply purchasing directly through the site and adding the recipient’s delivery address to ensure company-to-door delivery.
Why Trust Liquor.com?
Vicki Denig is a wine, spirits, and travel journalist who splits her time between New York and Paris. Her work regularly appears in major industry publications. She is the content creator and social media manager for a list of prestigious clients, including Sopexa, Paris Wine Company, Becky Wasserman, Volcanic Selections, Le Du’s Wines, Windmill Wine & Spirits and Corkbuzz. She is a Certified Specialist of Wine.
Read Next: The Best Alcohol Advent Calendars