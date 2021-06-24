The 10 Best Whiskeys for Highballs in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The highball is an incredibly simple cocktail, made only with whiskey, soda water (although other fizzy liquids can be used), and often a slice of citrus for garnish. But this belies the care and attention often given to concocting this deceptively easy drink.

The highball has been around for more than a century, and while it fell out of favor in recent years it has come roaring back into bars and restaurants in the US, as well as people’s homes. This is due in large part to its continued popularity in Japan and the explosive growth of the Japanese whisky category here in the US. And while Japanese whisky is indeed one of the best styles to use in a highball, there are plenty of other options to choose from. Bourbon, Irish whiskey, scotch, and even rye can all play a part in this drink if you use the right proportions and, crucially, choose the right bottle. We spoke to some bar industry experts to get their recommendations on the best whiskey in many different categories to use when making this classic. Here are the best whiskeys to use for your next perfect highball.