The 10 Best Wheat Beers in 2021

For those unfamiliar with wheat beer, the key difference is that it’s brewed with a higher percentage of wheat in proportion to malted barley, which is typically used to make beer. Beyond that, there are different styles within the category, and each brings different flavors to the party.

In addition to American wheat beer, there’s German hefeweizen and Belgian witbier. Both are, of course, made predominantly with wheat; witbier, however, is often brewed with spices as well, and hefeweizen frequently has a yeasty character to it, along with notes of banana.

The bottom line is that wheat beer really does have flavor characteristics that separate it from other types of beer. Furthermore, there are many domestic breweries, both craft and large, as well as foreign, that are making excellent wheat beer. Plus, many pair very well with food.

We spoke to some industry experts to get their picks, and came up with some of our own, to help guide you through the best wheat beers to try now.