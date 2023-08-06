Crisp, juicy and refreshing, the lightly sweet and uniquely bright flavor of watermelon is an excellent addition to cocktails.

An early variety of watermelon was first domesticated in North Africa and then grown more widely in Egypt, but the sweet version with which we are most familiar today was cultivated in ancient Rome. From these ancient beginnings, its popularity spread throughout the Mediterranean and beyond.

Watermelons, like cucumber, squash, pumpkin, and zucchini, are part of the Cucurbitaceae or gourd family. Botanically a fruit, watermelon is grown in temperate climates and tropical regions worldwide. Similar to the cucumber, watermelons contain naturally occurring bitter-tasting compounds called cucurbitacins, but because of their high sugar content, the bitterness is less perceptible to human palates.

How to Use Watermelon in Cocktails

This balance of sweet, bitter, and perfumey musk makes the watermelon an exceptional ingredient to pair with botanical forward spirits, bright citrus, and fragrant herbs. Its unique cooling quality can also be an ideal counterbalance to spicy ingredients. This versatile fruit lengthens and lightens a tall drink and can be used to brighten up a rich, spirit-forward serve.



Here are 9 of the best cocktails to make with watermelon.