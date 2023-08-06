Crisp, juicy and refreshing, the lightly sweet and uniquely bright flavor of watermelon is an excellent addition to cocktails.
An early variety of watermelon was first domesticated in North Africa and then grown more widely in Egypt, but the sweet version with which we are most familiar today was cultivated in ancient Rome. From these ancient beginnings, its popularity spread throughout the Mediterranean and beyond.
Watermelons, like cucumber, squash, pumpkin, and zucchini, are part of the Cucurbitaceae or gourd family. Botanically a fruit, watermelon is grown in temperate climates and tropical regions worldwide. Similar to the cucumber, watermelons contain naturally occurring bitter-tasting compounds called cucurbitacins, but because of their high sugar content, the bitterness is less perceptible to human palates.
How to Use Watermelon in Cocktails
This balance of sweet, bitter, and perfumey musk makes the watermelon an exceptional ingredient to pair with botanical forward spirits, bright citrus, and fragrant herbs. Its unique cooling quality can also be an ideal counterbalance to spicy ingredients. This versatile fruit lengthens and lightens a tall drink and can be used to brighten up a rich, spirit-forward serve.
Here are 9 of the best cocktails to make with watermelon.
-
Sparkling Watermelon Punch
This boozy punch for two is served in a carved-out mini watermelon. The fruit from the scooped-out watermelon is blended with mint leaves until smooth and then combined with vodka, fresh lime juice and simple syrup. Once poured into the watermelon punch bowl, it is then topped with sparkling wine.
Get the recipe.
-
Watermelon Margarita
This simple riff on a classic Margarita comes from Gabe Sanchez at Midnight Rambler in Dallas. Muddled mint leaves and agave nectar combine with blanco tequila, fresh watermelon and lime juice to create a grassy, citrusy, and ultimately refreshing drink.
Get the recipe.
-
Watermelon Mojito
Chef Chad Luethje created this easy twist on a Mojito. This version replaces the simple syrup with agave nectar and omits the soda water completely. Instead, fresh watermelon juice is used to lengthen the cocktail. Muddled mint, light rum and fresh lime juice round out this refreshing take on a classic.
Get the recipe.
-
Watermelon White Wine Spritzer
This large-format drink comes from The Cookie Rookie. Whole cubed watermelon and agave nectar are blended until smooth, strained into rocks glasses, and then topped with equal parts white wine and club soda. A watermelon wedge is added as garnish.
Get the recipe.Continue to 5 of 9 below.
-
Peppermelon
The Peppermelon cocktail comes from San Francisco bartender and bar owner H. Joseph Ehrmann. This drink starts with a base of London dry gin and is shaken with fresh watermelon juice, a black pepper honey syrup, and fresh lemon juice. Effectively a peppery, watermelon-infused take on a Bees Knees, it’s a refreshing accompaniment to any meal.
Get the recipe.
-
Tequila Mockingbird
This Spicy Margarita variation comes from New York bartender and author of Alchemy in a Glass, Greg Seider. Fresh watermelon fruit and jalapeño are muddled together and then shaken over ice with blanco tequila, fresh lime juice and agave syrup. The mixture is fine-strained into a rocks glass filled with ice.
Get the recipe.
-
Whatamelon
Another concoction from H. Joseph Ehrmann, the Whatamelon is a tall bright cooler meant to be crushed on a sunny day. A base of cucumber vodka is mixed with watermelon juice, mint leaves, agave nectar, and lime juice. Once the mixture is poured into a tall ice-filled Collins glass, it’s topped with an optional pour of crisp white wine and garnished with mint.
Get the recipe.
-
Sparkling Rosé
This season-defying drink is versatile enough to be an excellent summer sparkler or a fireside sipper in the colder months. Silver tequila is shaken with watermelon, lemon juice, and simple syrup until chilled, then strained into a coupe glass and topped with a brut rosé sparkling wine.
Get the recipe.Continue to 9 of 9 below.
-
Rise Up Red Sea
This drink was created by Micah Olson at Phoenix’s Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails, where the ruby-hued cocktail drew inspiration from his hometown’s football team—the Cardinals.
Tequila provides the base of this Arizona-themed cocktail, and watermelon and lime work to create a refreshing reprieves from the state’s arid climate. Campari, watermelon syrup, and Peychaud’s bitters represent the team’s colors. And the cocktail’s name, Rise up Red Sea refers to the Cardinal fans also known as “the Red Sea.”
Get the recipe.