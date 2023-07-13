After a night of cranking out countless complicated cocktails for customers, it’s no secret that most bartenders opt to unwind with a shift drink that takes as little effort to prepare as possible. But just because a cocktail is simple doesn’t mean it has to be basic.

With that in mind, we asked seven bar professionals for the two-ingredient cocktails they swear by. From bourbon and cranberry juice to Pineau des Charentes and coconut water, their clever ideas showcase how a wide range of ingredients can work surprisingly well together.