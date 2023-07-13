After a night of cranking out countless complicated cocktails for customers, it’s no secret that most bartenders opt to unwind with a shift drink that takes as little effort to prepare as possible. But just because a cocktail is simple doesn’t mean it has to be basic.
With that in mind, we asked seven bar professionals for the two-ingredient cocktails they swear by. From bourbon and cranberry juice to Pineau des Charentes and coconut water, their clever ideas showcase how a wide range of ingredients can work surprisingly well together.
Suze + Elderflower Tonic
This recipe comes from bar consultant and proprietor of New York City’s now-shuttered Nitecap, Natasha David, who dedicated several sections of her 2022 book Drink Lightly to two-part pairings. “My forever favorite highball combo is Suze and elderflower tonic, or just good quality tonic if you can’t find the elderflower,” she says. “It’s slightly bitter, herbal, and bracingly refreshing.”
Build in an ice-filled highball glass with 2 ounces Suze and 4 ounces Fever Tree elderflower tonic, gently stir to incorporate, then garnish with a lemon wedge, if desired.
Blanc Vermouth + Orange Juice
“Blanc vermouth is so versatile,” says bartender Franky Marshall, who fell in love with this combination when she added leftover vermouth from an R&D session to her morning OJ. “Certain vermouths add a nice touch of vanilla to the orange juice, which is always a winning combination.”
Marshall uses a ratio of 2 ounces blanc vermouth to 1.5 ounces fresh OJ, but notes that you can adjust specs depending on the sweetness of the juice. Build in a highball glass with ice, stir once to integrate, and top with your garnish of choice—Marshall suggests an orange slice, rosemary, or coconut shavings.
Fernet Branca Menta + Espresso
“This is kind of like a Shakerato, but all grown up,” says Focus on Health director of operations and bar veteran Alex Jump, who suggests shaking equal parts Branca Menta and espresso with ice and serving the combination up. “The menthol notes from the Branca Menta pair so well with a fresh espresso,” she says. “Roger’s Liquid Oasis here in Denver makes a coconut-infused Fernet Branca Menta, and that [with] espresso is epic.”
St-Germain + Sparkling Wine
“I am a big fan of sparkling wine and a splash of St-Germain,” says Kapri Robinson, a pro Washington, D.C. pro bartender and the founder of Chocolate City’s Best. “It’s not exactly a spritz because it has no soda water, but it’s quite delightful. The St-Germain gives a nice hint of sugar that balances the dryness of the sparkling wine and a wonderfully summer floral-ness that makes me want to sit in the sun and enjoy the day.”
Serve with or without ice and garnish with a lemon twist, if desired.
Grüner Veltiner + Peach Liqueur
“My favorite ‘lazy sangria’ is a combo of ice-cold Grüner Veltliner and a touch of peach liqueur,” says David of this recipe from Drink Lightly. “It’s pretty perfect for any BBQ or picnic.” Build in a wine glass with ice, 5 ounces chilled Grüner, and 1 teaspoon peach liqueur like Giffard.
Bourbon + Cranberry Juice
“If I’m in a neighborhood bar or on an airplane, I usually order a bourbon and cranberry juice,” says Jeffrey Morgenthaler, co-owner of Pacific Standard in Portland, Oregon, who notes that the combination is simple yet unexpected.
“I know it sounds a little unorthodox, and that’s partly why I like it,” he says. “The sweetness of the bourbon works well with the tartness of the cranberry juice. If they’ve got a wedge of lemon handy, I’ll usually take a squeeze.”
White Pineau des Charentes + Pressed Coconut Water
This equal-parts drink from Marshall draws upon the sweet charms of French aperitif Pineau des Charentes, a combination of fresh-pressed grape juice and cognac.
“The key to this is pressed coconut water, which has a richer texture and mouthfeel,” says Marshall. “I love the way the subtle coconut flavors pair with the honeyed fruit notes of the Pineau des Charentes, making this combo luscious but still light. If you’d like to add more complexity, infuse the Pineau des Charentes with green tea.”
Marshall suggests to serve this drink in an ice-filled wine glass.
Campari + Fernet-Branca
“One of my favorite two-ingredient combinations is a Ferrari, [which is] Fernet-Branca and Campari,” says Enrique Sanchez, a veteran bartender and consultant based in the Bay Area. “These products are very particular on their own, and mixing them into a 50/50 makes them taste spectacular, intense, and balanced.”
The Ferrari is often consumed in the form of a shot, but you can easily turn the combination into a cocktail by stirring equal parts Campari and Fernet-Branca with ice in a mixing glass, then straining into a cocktail glass.Continue to 9 of 11 below.
Cognac + Dr Pepper
This favored combo of Chicago bar pro and Brown & Balanced founder Josh Davis was a happy accident. “I’m not a big soda person, but I love Dr Pepper,” he says. “During the quarantine, I was doing an Instagram Live on Brown & Balanced. I accidentally poured some cognac into my cup of Dr Pepper and I think I saw heaven.”
Amaro Averna + Cream
Averna is a delicious digestif on its own, but the simple addition of heavy cream creates a “satisfying and decadent sipper,” says David. Add 2 ounces of Averna to a double-rocks glass filled with crushed ice, then add 1 ounce cream; top with more crushed ice and serve with a straw.
“[It’s] dessert in drink form,” says David.
The Pathfinder + Pineapple Juice
“Pathfinder is a really dynamic and delicious non-alcoholic spirit that lives in the amaro category,” says Jump. “It’s not overwhelmingly bitter, and it pairs super well with a tropical ingredient like pineapple, so in my opinion they’re a perfect match.”
Simply shake together 2 parts Pathfinder and 1/2 parts pineapple juice with ice, and strain into a cocktail glass.