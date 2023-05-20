Iconic brunch staple, frequent hangover remedy, and ultimate boozy meal-in-a-glass, the Bloody Mary has gone through countless adaptations through the years. And it continues to evolve. The Bloody Mary can be a fairly simple drink to build or extremely involved. What is certain is that if you ask a bartender what is essential to make a great Bloody Mary, you’ll get an assorted mix of impassioned opinions.

The most credible origins of the Bloody Mary date back to the early 1920s in Paris at Harry’s New York Bar with a bartender named Fernand “Pete” Petiot. When Prohibition was repealed in the States, it is said that Petiot brought this savory sipper back with him to his new gig at King Cole Bar at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, and the drink really took off.

The savory balance of citrus, seasoning, and heat is clearly key to a well-made Bloody Mary. But it’s all about that base. The most important ingredient in a Bloody Mary is arguably what makes up the majority of the drink: tomato juice. And who better than professional drinks slingers to recommend exactly which brands to buy?

We asked various top bartending and spirits industry professionals from around the country to recommend their favorites to mix with—and why they’re worth buying.

Here are 7 of the top picks from bartenders for the best tomato juice for Bloody Marys.