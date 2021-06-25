The 8 Best Tiki Mugs in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Tiki mugs are the one souvenir you'd be happy to take home from a bar, and they have been since the days of Don the Beachcomber and Trader Vic. But where they started out as colorful ceramic vessels that supercharged the eye-popping presentation of tropical cocktails, nowadays they're created to celebrate a bar opening, a pop culture reference, holidays, liquor brand launches and conventions.

There's a growing industry devoted to creating drinkable works of art with legions of collectors happy to acquire them. "I collect mugs from bars I visit, I buy mugs from artists online, and sometimes I buy mugs because of the crazy story that goes with it," says Nicole Powell (@ms.swizzlesticks on Instagram), owner of 136 tiki mugs and a cat-themed tiki home bar called The Tokinese Terrace.

But with the world becoming more aware of cultural appropriation and tiki imagery facing a reckoning, mugs based on Pasifika culture are falling out of favor. Neo-tiki bars are moving away from the caricature and toward a nautical or tropical flavor, while mug themes have expanded to include, well, everything else people are into, such as Baby Yoda or Christmas in July. And they're not necessarily limited to warm-weather themes.

With all that in mind, we found the best mugs around; hold the kitsch. Fortunately, unlike most desirable mugs, these are readily available online. But regardless of whether they're rare or everyday drinkware, only hand wash your mugs.