Strega is sometimes called the “witch’s liqueur,” and a teaspoon or two can indeed work herbal magic.

In 1860, Giuseppe Alberti and his father, Carmine Vincenzo Alberti, opened a distillery in their hometown of Benevento, a southern Italian city known in folklore as a gathering place for witches. (Strega translates to “witch,” and you’ll see plenty of cocktail names that nod to its fanciful history.) The distillery’s location next to a train station was strategic, as the father-son team planned to export their bright-yellow herbal liqueur around the world.

Over 150 years and five generations later, the Alberti family still operates the distillery, and now exports its flagship liqueur, Liquore Strega, to more than 50 countries. Strega Alberti Benevento S.P.A. also produces several other liqueurs and spirits, including grappa and amaro, and operates a confectionery.

In Italy, Strega is one of the most recognizable liqueurs on the market and is the namesake of the country’s most prestigious literary award, the Strega Prize. The award was founded in 1947 by Guido Alberti, the grandson of Giuseppe Alberti and the CEO of the company at the time, along with writers Maria and Goffredo Bellonci.

What’s In Strega and What Does It Taste Like?

Liquore Strega is distilled at the Strega Distillery in Benevento, Italy with around 70 herbs and spices. Though its exact recipe is proprietary, it gets its vivid yellow hue from saffron. Other known ingredients include Ceylon cinnamon, juniper from the Italian Apennine Mountains, and Samnite wild mint that grows along the river banks near Benevento. It is sweetened and ages in ash barrels for an undisclosed amount of time before it is bottled at 40% ABV.

Strega is slightly sweet, and though it’s as complex as you might expect from a bouquet of 70 ingredients, it has pronounced notes of juniper, mint, anise, and fennel. It is sometimes compared to Yellow Chartreuse, which also gets its color from saffron, though Strega is more mint-forward and slightly sweeter. Generally speaking, Strega can be used in cocktails that call for Yellow Chartreuse, but it’s not a direct substitute and should always be added to taste.

How to Use Strega

Strega can be enjoyed on its own, neat or on the rocks, as a post-meal digestif. In mixology, it’s most often used as a modifier in cocktails, where a little can go a long way. With an ABV of 40%, it’s as strong as many base spirits. In addition to its proof, it offers a complex herbal flavor, mild sweetness, and a slightly viscous mouthfeel.

Add a teaspoon or two of Strega to classic cocktails like an Old Fashioned or even a Daiquiri for herbaceous complexity—or try it in an original drink. Here are 5 great ways to use Strega in cocktails.