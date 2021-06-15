The 8 Best Sphere Ice Molds in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you’ve enjoyed a cocktail at a fancy hotel bar or other upscale establishments, you’ve likely come across the perfectly round ice spheres bartenders frequently use for spirits and cocktails. There are several reasons for this—it keeps your drink cold without diluting it and affecting the flavor, and it looks very pretty while doing it. There are many different kinds of ice molds available for you to use at home, with variations on features like how many cubes each makes, the shape of the cubes, and ease of use. We spoke to some ice experts to get their takes on some of the best options you can purchase, and sorted through different criteria for you to consider. We've gathered a list of the top spherical ice cube molds you can buy now.

Best Overall: Houdini Tray Ice Mold Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Pros Dishwasher safe

Simple to use Cons Only makes four cubes Inexpensive and easy to find online for purchase, the Houdini tray ice molds make mid-sized balls of ice perfect for a rocks glass with a single spirit or for a cocktail to be savored. “Houdini is the best for me,” says Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach. “Easy to pop out, and the solid and thick silicone keeps your ice in the perfect shape while freezing. They are easy to wash and easy to stack.” These food-grade silicone ice molds are BPA-free and are also multipurpose. You can use these molds for all kinds of candy making or baking as well. Best Budget: Glacio Large Sphere Ice Mold Tray Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Pros Affordable

BPA-free Cons Calcium build-up is possible (but you can clean with vinegar and water) “I have had personal experience with a brand called Glacio, and can attest to its functionality,” says Deke Dunne, bar director at Allegory at the Eaton Hotel in D.C. One tray makes four 2.5-inch spheres, enough for a round of drinks with a few friends, and the perfect sphere shape means slow melting and less dilution of your drink. Best Silicone: Chillz Extreme Ice Ball Molds Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Pros BPA-free silicone

Easy to wash Cons Might make cloudy ice “Personally, I like to use individual ice molds, such as Chillz Extreme Ice Ball Mold,” says Dunne. “I like to prop them up in a cooler and freeze them that way. I can fit up to six ice molds if the cooler is big enough. If you drill a hole in the end of the mold that doesn't have a hole, you'll get perfect directional freezing all the way through. No air bubbles or cloudy build-up.” This set of four individual sleek black ice molds are made of BPA-free silicone that can be used over and over again without cracking. These also make 2.5-inch spheres that fit nicely into a large Old Fashioned or rocks glass. Related: The Best Ice Cube Trays in 2021 Best Tray: W&P Peak Silicone Sphere Ice Tray Buy on Amazon Buy on Wandpdesign.com Pros Dishwasher safe

Easy to use Cons Might be hard to stack - covering the top hole can affect quality of ice This mold from W&P Peak—a cult fave among consumers—will make four perfectly round ice spheres that are easy to store and pop right out of the tray for use. Want to up your cocktail game? Try mixing herbs like mint or edible flowers into the water before freezing to create beautiful ice spheres with a pop of flavor and color. Best Single (Large): Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Totalwine.com Pros Makes good size ice

Doesn’t take too long to freeze Cons Each mold makes one cube, so you’ll have to buy a few These sphere ice molds from Tovolo are incredibly simple with a no-fuss design that provides great results with each use. Just fill with water, freeze, and you’ll have the perfect ice spheres for whatever drink you wish to use them in. BPA-free, with a bottom made from durable sturdy plastic, these molds can withstand the wear and tear of regular use. While this set comes with two dishwasher-safe molds, you’ll likely want to buy a few, so you will have enough ice when entertaining friends or family. Best for Whiskey: Arctic Chill 2.5 Inch Sphere Ice Mold Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Pros Keeps odors out of ice

Doesn’t take up much space Cons Each mold only makes two cubes

Slightly more expensive than other brands If you want to chill your whiskey without diluting it too much or affecting the flavor, these ice molds from Arctic Chill are a good choice. Each set makes two 2.5-inch perfectly spherical cubes, which melt slowly meaning your dram will stay cold but never lose its flavor. These are easy to clean after use and don’t take up much space in your freezer, meaning you can keep a few ready for your next party. Pro-tip: make sure not to overfill these trays with water. Leave room for expansion as water freezes over time. Related: The Best Whiskey Stones in 2021 Best Easy-Release: Ice Genie Ice Maker Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Makes up to 24 cubes at a time

Easy to release cubes Cons Does not make perfect spheres

Takes up some space in your freezer The best thing about this ice cube maker from Ice Genie is that it makes up to 24 half-sphere cubes that are incredibly easy to release from the mold. The cubes are on the smaller side and are not perfect spheres, but this mold essentially takes the place of 4 conventional ice cube trays and can provide ample ice to use any time you need it. Just squeeze the outer chamber to pop out the ice, and you can store the cubes in the inner chamber in your freezer or on a counter while you entertain. While this ice maker creates 24 spheres, it can hold up to 72 traditional ice cubes. Best Unconventional Shape: LiyuanQ Ice Cube Trays Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Pros Makes six cubes in one tray

Fun shape that is still a sphere Cons Ice might not be totally clear

Can be difficult to remove from tray immediately after removing from freezer These silicone molds make spherical ice with little spikes all over them, a fun conversation starter when you serve a drink with one of these floating inside. The molds are also really easy to fill because each has a little funnel on top that allows water to be poured inside without spilling. Also, there are buckles along the side, so once you fill and snap close this will not spill inside your freezer. This food-grade silicone mold creates 2 inch large-diameter spheres and can also be used to freeze juice and other liquids.