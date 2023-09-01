If you’ve been mixing up drinks for any length of time, you know that the key to any well-made cocktail is a balance of flavors. For the “sour” family of cocktails, a broad category that includes a range of drinks from the Daiquiri to the Mojito, this harmonious balance is especially key.



Sour cocktails are really any spirit-based mixed drink that contains citrus or a sour element balanced by sugar. Occasionally referred to as the “golden ratio,” the template for a traditional sour follows a simple formula—2:1:1—two parts base spirit, one part sweet, and one part sour.

The sour family of drinks is said to have come from the punch template—the oldest known style of cocktails.

There's a similar formula in the form of a classic Caribbean rhyme that refers to a traditional rum punch recipe: “one of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, and four of weak.” The sour in this recipe is lime, the sweet is the sugar, the strong is the rum, and the weak is water. Legend has it that Don the Beachcomber based all of his tiki-era creations on this formula.

In his book Imbibe, drinks historian David Wondrich refers to sours, along with collinses, daisies, fizzes, cobblers and coolers, as “the children of punch.” These “lesser punches” came about during the rise of “short drinks” in the mid-1800s.

The sour is perhaps the most American of cocktail creations, in particular the Whiskey Sour, which Wondrich states in his book “was one of the cardinal points of American drinking…from roughly the 1860s to the 1960s.”

Without this category of cocktails, we wouldn’t have the Margarita, the Midori Sour, or the French 75. Here are 10 of the most iconic sour cocktails to know.