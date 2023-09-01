If you’ve been mixing up drinks for any length of time, you know that the key to any well-made cocktail is a balance of flavors. For the “sour” family of cocktails, a broad category that includes a range of drinks from the Daiquiri to the Mojito, this harmonious balance is especially key.
Sour cocktails are really any spirit-based mixed drink that contains citrus or a sour element balanced by sugar. Occasionally referred to as the “golden ratio,” the template for a traditional sour follows a simple formula—2:1:1—two parts base spirit, one part sweet, and one part sour.
The sour family of drinks is said to have come from the punch template—the oldest known style of cocktails.
There's a similar formula in the form of a classic Caribbean rhyme that refers to a traditional rum punch recipe: “one of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, and four of weak.” The sour in this recipe is lime, the sweet is the sugar, the strong is the rum, and the weak is water. Legend has it that Don the Beachcomber based all of his tiki-era creations on this formula.
In his book Imbibe, drinks historian David Wondrich refers to sours, along with collinses, daisies, fizzes, cobblers and coolers, as “the children of punch.” These “lesser punches” came about during the rise of “short drinks” in the mid-1800s.
The sour is perhaps the most American of cocktail creations, in particular the Whiskey Sour, which Wondrich states in his book “was one of the cardinal points of American drinking…from roughly the 1860s to the 1960s.”
Without this category of cocktails, we wouldn’t have the Margarita, the Midori Sour, or the French 75. Here are 10 of the most iconic sour cocktails to know.
Whiskey Sour
The Whiskey Sour is arguably the most popular cocktail in the sour category. With an extensive history in the canon of classic cocktails, the drink was first mentioned in print in the 1862 edition of Jerry Thomas's The Bar-Tenders Guide.
The traditional recipe combines whiskey, lemon juice, sugar and egg white, though it is more common for bars to omit the egg white for the simpler sour trifecta of base spirit, citrus and sugar. Howeever, when added, the egg white will soften the edges of the drink and provide a silky mouthfeel. “Dry shaking” first without ice will help to integrate the ingredients, while providing air to froth up the drink for an extra lush end result.
Daiquiri
First created and popularized outside of the United States, the Daiquiri is named after a beach and small mining outpost in Cuba, where it was believed to be invented in the late 1800s. The classic three-ingredient combination of rum, lime juice, and sugar also helped lay the groundwork for the many rum-based sour drinks to come.
This Daiquiri is often a litmus test for an excellent bar. Given the wide range of rum profiles, it can be a tricky drink to balance, but when all ingredients align, it’s pure cocktail nirvana. To ensure the right balance, opt for a light rum that is not overly sweet, follow the citrus specs, and use a sweetener with a bit of depth like demerara sugar syrup.
Gimlet
The Gimlet is another three-ingredient cocktail that follows the sour template, relying on the precise balance of gin, lime juice, and sugar.
This iconic cocktail dates to the 19th century when the sailors of the British Navy were provided lime rations to prevent scurvy. When a ship provisioner named Lachlan Rose created a shelf-stable product with lime juice and sugar, Rose's Lime Juice Cordial was born, and soon after, so was the Gimlet.
By the 1940s, the 50/50 mix of Rose's Lime Juice Cordial and gin recipe started popping up in cocktail books. With the craft cocktail revival and the fresh juice craze, Rose’s Lime was often eschewed in the same way pre-mixed sour mix was. This recipe calls for equal parts fresh lime juice and simple syrup to approximate the original style of this drink.
Tom Collins
This classic, essentially a Gin Sour that utilizes sparkling water instead of egg white, combines gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and club soda.
Though the cocktail’s origins are murky, a similarly made gin punch concoction was served in London in the 19th century. It is said that an ambitious bartender at the time dubbed it the “John Collins” after himself, but because the drink was typically made with Old Tom gin, customers opted to request the Tom Collins instead.
This spiked sparkling lemonade can be built directly into a tall glass with an optional lemon wheel and cherry garnish.Continue to 5 of 10 below.
Sidecar
Originating from the Brandy Crusta, the nearly forgotten New Orleans classic, the Sidecar may be the most famous cognac cocktail and an excellent example of a sour.
Drier than many typical sours because it gains its sweetness from orange liqueur rather than simple syrup, this cocktail balances this sugar with fresh lemon juice and a cognac as its base. The sugared rim is optional but it adds a hint of extra sweetness that will help with the balance.
Tommy's Margarita
This variation on the traditional Margarita has become a modern classic because of its simplicity and its emphasis on putting quality tequila center stage.
Created by legendary tequila educator Julio Bermejo while running his family’s restaurant Tommy’s Mexican, this recipe swaps orange liqueur for agave nectar as its sole sweetener. It also calls for tequila made with 100% agave and doesn’t include refined sugars or additives—this opposed to a mixto style, which was more commonly served in a 1990s-era Margarita. These simple tweaks put the fresh, quality ingredients front and center, and create a drier, more agave-forward drink.
Pisco Sour
This South American classic is the national cocktail of both Peru and Chile, so, naturally, its origins are hotly contested.
The Pisco Sour recipe that we are most familiar with today—pisco, lime juice, sugar, bitters, and egg white—was popularized around the 1920s at the American-owned Morris’ Bar in Lima, Peru.
This frothy sour is delicate, tangy, and refreshing. The Angostura bitters are added to the top fluffy layer of this drink as a garnish and for added aromatics. Because of the egg white in this drink, used to create a silky mouthfeel and a frothy texture, it needs to be shaken twice—first using a dry shake, without ice, then again with ice to chill it.
Mojito
This Cuban tall drink is said to be based on a 16th-century cocktail called El Draque that had a base of aguardiente—a sugarcane spirit that was a precursor to rum. Though its exact history, like many cocktail origin stories, is not entirely clear, we do know that the people in this part of the world have been combining sugar, mint, lime, and sugarcane spirits for medicinal and recreational purposes for centuries.
Rum eventually replaced aguardiente and a name change took place by the time the cocktail appeared in the 1932 edition of Sloppy Joe’s Bar Cocktail Manual.
The bright flavors of citrus and herbaceous mint, muddled with simple syrup, allow a white unaged rum to shine. The topper of club soda makes this drink one of the most refreshing warm-weather staples. It’s also one of the simplest because you can build this cocktail directly in the glass.Continue to 9 of 10 below.
Midori Sour
The ultimate 1970s disco cocktail, the Midori Sour actually has roots in one of the most famous nightclubs at the time. In 1978, the cocktail’s star ingredient, Midori melon liqueur produced by Japan’s Suntory, made its U.S. debut at the famed Studio 54.
This flashy kick-off led to a few decades of popularity before it slipped out of favor, like many of the cocktails of that era when the craft cocktail renaissance took root. The recent interest in all things post-mid-century has also helped to revive the use of Midori as a cocktail ingredient and the cocktail that made it famous.
This modern version of the Midori Sour recipe combines fresh lemon and lime juices and is topped with soda water.
New York Sour
The New York Sour is a take on the Whiskey Sour and, like the classic, contains whiskey, lemon, sugar, and egg white but with the addition of a float of dry red wine.
The drink can be traced to the late 1800s but was said to go by other names at the time, such as The Continental.
Allen Katz, the co-founder of New York Distilling Company, developed this modern version of the recipe and suggests a base of either rye whiskey or bourbon. For the red wine float, after the mixture is shaken well and strained into a rocks-filled glass, be sure to slowly pour the half-ounce portion over the back of a bar spoon for a dazzling dark red topper.