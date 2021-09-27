The 7 Best Shochu to Drink in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Though the names may sound similar, shochu and soju are very different spirits. Soju is a category of Korean distillates, while “Shochu is the national spirit of Japan,” says Julia Momose, creative director at Bar Kumiko and Kikko. “It is a true expression of the raw ingredients that is incredibly rich in flavor, yet supple and easy to drink with food. The most common base ingredients are sweet potato, barley, rice, buckwheat and sugar cane, and the key ingredient is koji, a special mold that is critical to the saccharification process.” Robert Kidd, head bartender at Le Cavalier, continues "Shochu is a traditional Japanese liquor that can be distilled from just about anything! The main three products that can be found are imo-jochu (made with sweet potato), mugi-jochu (made with barley), and kome-jochu (made with rice). This makes shochu an amazing diverse liquor that can be used in cocktail applications, but it is a spirit that is best enjoyed neat or served with some cold filtered water.” We enlisted a slate of shochu-loving bartenders to dive into their favorites. (Not familiar with how to use shochu? Read on!)