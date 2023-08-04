Punt e Mes may technically be a sweet vermouth, but it’s so much more. With a distinct herbal flavor and bitterness that tiptoes into amaro territory, this creation of the Carpano Distillery (behind the famed Antica Formula vermouth) is a versatile player in countless cocktails.

For such a flavorful ingredient, Punt e Mes has a somewhat dry backstory that starts with—of all things—the stock market. It’s said that in 1870, while visiting the Carpano bar after a day’s work at the nearby Turin Stock Exchange, a stockbroker customer was inspired by the increase in share prices that day (one and a half points) to order Carpano sweet vermouth with a half measure of quina bitter liqueur. The broker used the Piemontese expression “Punt e Mes,” and the order soon became popular as a pre-lunch aperitif, even garnering its own gesture from regulars.

Carpano was purchased by Silvo Turati, a Turin industrialist, in 1939, and Fratelli Branca, the company behind Fernet-Branca, in 2001.

What’s In Punt e Mes and What Does It Taste Like?

Like all vermouths, Punt e Mes is made with a base of fortified wine. In the case of Punt e Mes, more than 10 proprietary herbs and spices, including quinine, are added to a dry white wine blend.

The resulting sweet vermouth has a dark brown hue and rich sweetness, with notes of bitter quinine, orange, herbs, caramel, and baking spices. Punt e Mes is often described as toeing the line between a vermouth and an amaro or bitter liqueur thanks to its strong bitter flavor. It has an ABV of 16%.

How to Use Punt e Mes

Punt e Mes is traditionally enjoyed neat or on the rocks with an orange slice; adding soda water will help temper its bite. When it comes to cocktails, Punt e Mes can be used in place of a typical sweet vermouth, though keep in mind that its increased bitterness will create a different flavor profile than you may be used to in classic sweet vermouth cocktails like the Manhattan and Negroni. As such, ratios may need to be tweaked to taste in standard cocktail recipes.

It’s no surprise that one of the most popular sweet vermouth cocktails, the Manhattan, has inspired countless riffs that call upon the unique charms of Punt e Mes, but it can hold its own in a range of cocktails, standing up to strong ingredients like cold-brew coffee and aged tequila.

Here are 9 great ways to use a bottle of Punt e Mes.

