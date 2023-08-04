Punt e Mes may technically be a sweet vermouth, but it’s so much more. With a distinct herbal flavor and bitterness that tiptoes into amaro territory, this creation of the Carpano Distillery (behind the famed Antica Formula vermouth) is a versatile player in countless cocktails.
For such a flavorful ingredient, Punt e Mes has a somewhat dry backstory that starts with—of all things—the stock market. It’s said that in 1870, while visiting the Carpano bar after a day’s work at the nearby Turin Stock Exchange, a stockbroker customer was inspired by the increase in share prices that day (one and a half points) to order Carpano sweet vermouth with a half measure of quina bitter liqueur. The broker used the Piemontese expression “Punt e Mes,” and the order soon became popular as a pre-lunch aperitif, even garnering its own gesture from regulars.
Carpano was purchased by Silvo Turati, a Turin industrialist, in 1939, and Fratelli Branca, the company behind Fernet-Branca, in 2001.
What’s In Punt e Mes and What Does It Taste Like?
Like all vermouths, Punt e Mes is made with a base of fortified wine. In the case of Punt e Mes, more than 10 proprietary herbs and spices, including quinine, are added to a dry white wine blend.
The resulting sweet vermouth has a dark brown hue and rich sweetness, with notes of bitter quinine, orange, herbs, caramel, and baking spices. Punt e Mes is often described as toeing the line between a vermouth and an amaro or bitter liqueur thanks to its strong bitter flavor. It has an ABV of 16%.
How to Use Punt e Mes
Punt e Mes is traditionally enjoyed neat or on the rocks with an orange slice; adding soda water will help temper its bite. When it comes to cocktails, Punt e Mes can be used in place of a typical sweet vermouth, though keep in mind that its increased bitterness will create a different flavor profile than you may be used to in classic sweet vermouth cocktails like the Manhattan and Negroni. As such, ratios may need to be tweaked to taste in standard cocktail recipes.
It’s no surprise that one of the most popular sweet vermouth cocktails, the Manhattan, has inspired countless riffs that call upon the unique charms of Punt e Mes, but it can hold its own in a range of cocktails, standing up to strong ingredients like cold-brew coffee and aged tequila.
Here are 9 great ways to use a bottle of Punt e Mes.
-
Red Hook
The Brooklyn—a Manhattan riff with rye whiskey, dry vermouth, maraschino liqueur, and hard-to-find French bitter liqueur Amer Picon—has inspired many riffs in its own right, each named for a neighborhood of the borough.
The Red Hook, created by Vincenzo Errico at famed New York City bar Milk & Honey in 2003, swaps the dry vermouth and Amer Picon for Punt e Mes. The ingredient pulls double duty, adding the herbal character and rich body of vermouth and the distinctive bite of a bitter liqueur.
-
Reverse Manhattan
A Reverse Manhattan flips the 2:1 ratio of rye whiskey to sweet vermouth on its head, turning the classic spirit-forward drink into a more aperitif-friendly serve. For this version, Austin bar pro Justin Lavenue enlists three sweet vermouths—Punt e Mes, Cocchi di Torino, and Carpano Antica Formula—to strike a rich herbal balance with a hint of bitterness. Two dashes of Angostura bitters round out the drink.
-
Another Fine Mes
Whiskey and tequila might seem like a weird pair on paper, but the spicy profile of rye whiskey and the earthy, oaky notes of a reposado expression find their match as the split base of this cocktail from bartender Brendan F. Casey. Orange liqueur and maple syrup add slight sweetness, while Punt e Mes lends its rich body and distinctive bitter flavor. Two types of bitters tie everything together.
-
Longshoreman
This stirred rye whiskey drink from New Orleans bartender Abigail Gullo is similar to the Black Manhattan, which swaps sweet vermouth for the viscous and bittersweet amaro Averna. Gullo’s creation omits the bitters and splits the vermouth element between Averna and Punt e Mes, producing a slightly more bracing and lighter-bodied drink.Continue to 5 of 9 below.
-
Café Corrección Ponche
Essentially a coffee-laced Rum Punch, this rich and silky big-batch drink from bar pro Eric Alperin combines añejo rum, Punt e Mes, cold-brew coffee, orange juice, and simple syrup with muddled sugar and orange peels. In addition to adding a bitter undercurrent to the punch, Punt e Mes features baking-spice notes that are a natural match for the drink’s citrus elements and cinnamon stick garnish.
-
Downhill Daring
This inventive take on the Reverse Manhattan from bartender Brian Nixon isn’t low-proof—calling for Punt e Mes, bourbon, Cocchi Americano, Benedictine, and two bitters—but it gives Punt e Mes top billing. Here, an ounce of bourbon helps provide structure but allows the bitter herbal character of the Punt e Mes to shine. An orange twist garnish highlights the zesty citrus and aromatics.
-
One Last Midnight
Served over a large rock, this Rum Manhattan variation from New York City bar pro Meaghan Dorman calls for an aged rum and splits the vermouths used between Cocchi Vermouth di Torino and Punt e Mes. An Islay scotch spritz and a pinch of coffee-infused salt add a slight savoriness to the combination.
-
Crimson King
This deeply-flavored, complex twist on the Boulevardier swaps bourbon for a spicier rye whiskey and the typical sweet vermouth for Punt e Mes alongside Campari. Small measures of Heering cherry liqueur and coffee liqueur lend additional depth of flavor.Continue to 9 of 9 below.
-
Large-Format Red Hook
Spirit-forward drinks are generally great candidates for batched cocktails, and the Red Hook is no exception. This version yields five servings and gets pre-diluted with water, meaning it doesn’t require any stirring to order. Make sure to chill in the refrigerator instead of the freezer, as the lower-ABV ingredients like Punt e Mes will freeze.