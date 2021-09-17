The 8 Best Piscos to Drink in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Despite its status as a long-standing staple across the western coast of South America, pisco is just beginning to find its moment in the spotlight here in the United States.

“Pisco's lighter flavor profiles allow for great infusions with ingredients that one typically wouldn't be able to use with stronger spirits,” explains Eddie Morgado, head bartender at New York City's Loreto Italian Kitchen & Bar, who notes that much like wine, pisco has a vintage and gives each producer its own identity. “With its wide range of personalities, there's a pisco for everyone.”

Rich in history, cocktail culture, and all-around deliciousness, this South American brandy is beloved by both industry professionals and casual drinkers alike—so what exactly do we need to know about it?

First and foremost, the drink comes from Peru and Chile, though Peruvian pisco and Chilean pisco are two completely different things. Both are considered brandy, as they are crafted from distilled grape juice (wine), though that’s really where the similarities end. Peruvian pisco is produced from eight permitted grape varieties and is once distilled, whereas Chilean pisco may use up to 14 permitted grape varieties and numerous distillations. In terms of aging, Peruvian piscos are not permitted to see any oak during their resting (aging) process; in Chile, this is allowed.

Peru’s history with pisco long predates that of Chile’s, which is why many professionals agree that Peruvian pisco is the OG. However, here at Liquor.com, we tend to stick by the motto that if it’s boozy, well-made, and delicious, you can pretty much count us in. We took to the pros and gathered top-notch recs to get acquainted with this South American sipper. Check ‘em out here.