Pimm’s No.1 is a gin-based liqueur made with a proprietary blend of herbs, spices, fruit extracts, and quinine. It is best known as the core ingredient in the (very British) long drink, the Pimm’s Cup.
The eponymous liqueur was created by bar owner and restaurateur James Pimm as a health tonic to aid digestion and was first served at his famed Oyster Bar in London in the 1820s. By 1851, Pimm began large-scale production and expanded the range to include a scotch-based Pimm’s No.2 and a brandy-based No.3. Over the years, the line grew to include multiple expressions, all with different spirit bases.
The company changed hands in the subsequent years and in 1880 it fortuitously landed in the lap of the future mayor of London, Horatio Davies. Soon after taking over the business, he turned Pimm’s Oyster House concept into a chain of restaurants and essentially solidified Pimm’s Cup’s legacy as the signature drink of London.
In 1971, the first Pimm’s bar opened at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. For more than 50 years, Pimm’s has been intrinsically tied to Wimbledon, the world’s oldest tennis competition. In fact, over the course of this year’s two-week tournament, attendees are expected to consume more than 270,000 Pimm’s Cup cocktails. This quintessential British beverage is also the drink of choice at other notable events in the U.K. such as the Royal Ascot horserace and the Henley Royal Regatta.
Since 1997, Pimm’s has been owned by liquor conglomerate Diageo.
What Does Pimm’s No.1 Taste Like?
The original Pimm’s liqueur has a dark amber hue with flavors of sweet citrus, aromatic herbs, and a delicate bitter bite from the quinine. There’s a light spice that lingers from the juniper and ginger used in the recipe. The combination of a fruit-forward profile with citrus and bittersweet elements creates a mildly tangy liqueur. At 25% ABV, it’s about half the proof of most standard spirits, and as the base of a traditional Pimm’s Cup cocktail, it makes for a lower-alcohol cocktail.
Though Pimm’s No.1 is closely associated, and often synonymous, with the Pimm’s Cup cocktail, the liqueur is surprisingly versatile as a base ingredient or modifier for a wide range of drinks.
Here are 6 of the best cocktails to make with a bottle of Pimm’s.
Pimm’s Cup
The traditional Pimm’s Cup cocktail was most likely a mix of Pimm’s No.1 and lemonade with a variety of garnishes that typically included cucumbers, fruit, and mint. This recipe calls for both fresh lemon juice and ginger ale to emphasize the citrus and ginger spice in the liqueur. You can also replace the ginger ale and lemon juice with sparkling lemonade.
This thirst-quenching cooler is built directly in a highball glass and includes a medley of garnishes: cucumber slice, mint sprig, and strawberry, with an optional lemon and orange wheel.
Aristocrat
The Aristocrat was created by bartender Will Thompson of Miami restaurant, Jaguar Sun. This fruit-forward sparkler combines red wine with Pimm’s No.1 and a homemade spiced strawberry syrup. After the combined ingredients are thoroughly chilled in the fridge, the mixture is poured into a flute glass and topped with Champagne. Depending on the season, the drink can be garnished with a lemon twist or dusting of fresh nutmeg.
Pimm’s Fizz
This fun and fizzy cocktail with a frothy top takes the refreshing Pimm’s Cup flavors up a notch. Instead of keeping Pimm’s No.1 as the primary component in the cocktail, Montana bartender Matthew Betts splits the base between the liqueur and London Dry gin, which he combines with fresh lime juice, grenadine, ginger syrup, egg white, and soda water.
To emulsify the egg white, the combined ingredients are given a dry shake before they’re shaken vigorously with ice, then strained into an ice-filled Collins glass. The drink is then topped with soda water and garnished with fresh cranberries.
Forbidden Fruit
The Forbidden Fruit, created by bartender Aisha Sharpe, combines apple brandy, Pimm’s No.1, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters, and a spicy ginger beer.
Sharpe’s preferred apple brandy for this drink is Laird’s straight bottled-in-bond, which has especially bold baked apple flavors and makes for a complex base when paired with Pimm’s No.1. Both the Angostura bitters and Peychaud’s bitters add aromatics and more structure. Shaken over ice and strained into a highball glass, the drink is topped with ginger beer and a lemon half-wheel garnish.
Pimm’s Coupe
The Pimm’s Coupe, from Vermont bartender Jon Baxter, combines mezcal, Pimm’s No.1, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. “When combined with smoky base spirits, the fruit-forward characteristics of Pimm’s provide a very nice contrast,” he says.
This take on a sour cocktail is surprisingly complex and a great example of Pimm’s No.1’s versatility as a cocktail modifier. The ingredients are shaken over ice, strained into a chilled coupe glass, and garnished with a lemon twist and strawberry.
Celery Cup No. 1
The Celery Cup No.1 is a veggie-forward Pimm’s Cup variation from San Fransisco bar vet H. Joseph Ehrmann. Cucumber vodka, Pimm’s No.1, agave nectar, and fresh lemon juice make up the base of the drink. This version goes all in on the vegetal quality of the original recipe, adding muddled celery, cilantro, and cucumber.
Ehrmann suggests using the celery stalk closest to the heart, as it’s the sweetest part of the vegetable. The thicker outer stems will result in a more bitter, spicy drink. Served over ice in a highball glass, this tall drink is finished with a leafy celery stalk from the heart.