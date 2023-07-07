Pimm’s No.1 is a gin-based liqueur made with a proprietary blend of herbs, spices, fruit extracts, and quinine. It is best known as the core ingredient in the (very British) long drink, the Pimm’s Cup.

The eponymous liqueur was created by bar owner and restaurateur James Pimm as a health tonic to aid digestion and was first served at his famed Oyster Bar in London in the 1820s. By 1851, Pimm began large-scale production and expanded the range to include a scotch-based Pimm’s No.2 and a brandy-based No.3. Over the years, the line grew to include multiple expressions, all with different spirit bases.

The company changed hands in the subsequent years and in 1880 it fortuitously landed in the lap of the future mayor of London, Horatio Davies. Soon after taking over the business, he turned Pimm’s Oyster House concept into a chain of restaurants and essentially solidified Pimm’s Cup’s legacy as the signature drink of London.

In 1971, the first Pimm’s bar opened at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. For more than 50 years, Pimm’s has been intrinsically tied to Wimbledon, the world’s oldest tennis competition. In fact, over the course of this year’s two-week tournament, attendees are expected to consume more than 270,000 Pimm’s Cup cocktails. This quintessential British beverage is also the drink of choice at other notable events in the U.K. such as the Royal Ascot horserace and the Henley Royal Regatta.

Since 1997, Pimm’s has been owned by liquor conglomerate Diageo.

What Does Pimm’s No.1 Taste Like?

The original Pimm’s liqueur has a dark amber hue with flavors of sweet citrus, aromatic herbs, and a delicate bitter bite from the quinine. There’s a light spice that lingers from the juniper and ginger used in the recipe. The combination of a fruit-forward profile with citrus and bittersweet elements creates a mildly tangy liqueur. At 25% ABV, it’s about half the proof of most standard spirits, and as the base of a traditional Pimm’s Cup cocktail, it makes for a lower-alcohol cocktail.

Though Pimm’s No.1 is closely associated, and often synonymous, with the Pimm’s Cup cocktail, the liqueur is surprisingly versatile as a base ingredient or modifier for a wide range of drinks.

Here are 6 of the best cocktails to make with a bottle of Pimm’s.

