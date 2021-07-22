The 8 Best Picnic Baskets in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When the warm weather hits, many of us choose to move our imbibing al fresco and opt to perch at a park with a picnic over a dimly lit bar. If that’s on the docket for you, a picnic basket will certainly help.

These baskets have all you need for an en plein air dining and drinking sitch: blankets, cutlery, barware, and space to hold any bottles and snacks needed. Here are our favorite options to get right now.