The Basics Bar Tools

The 8 Best Picnic Baskets in 2021

For toting bottles, snacks, and pre-batched cocktails.

Written by
Kate Dingwall
Kate Dingwall is a freelance writer whose work focuses on food, drinks and travel. She is based in Toronto.
Learn about Liquor.com's Editorial Process
Kate Dingwall
Published 07/22/21

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When the warm weather hits, many of us choose to move our imbibing al fresco and opt to perch at a park with a picnic over a dimly lit bar. If that’s on the docket for you, a picnic basket will certainly help.

These baskets have all you need for an en plein air dining and drinking sitch: blankets, cutlery, barware, and space to hold any bottles and snacks needed. Here are our favorite options to get right now. 

Best Overall: Picnic Time's Corsica Insulated Wine Set

Corsica Insulated Wine Set

Courtesy of Amazon
Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Buy on Home Depot
Pros

  • Carrying strap

  • Included charcuterie set

  • Not too cumbersome

Cons

  • Quite small

  • Only holds two bottles

  • Wine glasses sold separately

Ideal for the imbiber, Picnic Time’s insulated basket is set up to carry two bottles of your favorite picnic wine, plus all the accessories you would need for a happy hour outside. In the sturdy wicker basket, you will find a stainless steel corkscrew, plus a 6-inch cutting board and cheese knife for matching snacks. There’s also plenty of space for two bottles: be those a red, a white, or a bubbly bottle of wine or a few bottles of batched spirits

This option features an adjustable shoulder strap for toting the bag around. The durable woven wicker will not crack over time, and the insulated canvas interior washes easily. The bag measures 13.75 inches by 9.75 inches. 

What’s Included: Insulated bag, cutting board, cheese knife, corkscrew

Best Budget: Picnic Backpack

Picnic Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon
Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart
Pros

  • Easy to carry

  • Includes a whole range of items

Cons

  • Wine glasses are plastic

  • Bag is not waterproof

If you want a heavy-duty, bring-everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bag, this backpack is an ideal option. Included is a full stainless steel cutlery set for four, four plastic wine glasses, four matching plates (and napkins!), a cheese knife, cheeseboard, salt and pepper shakers, and a corkscrew. Strapped to the side of the bag is a matching picnic blanket, and an insulated space for one bottle (though more can be carried on the inside of the backpack).

Plus, the bag is equipped with two carrying straps, making the backpack far more ergonomic than your standard handheld picnic basket. The back is water-resistant and made with high-quality details. For under $100, it’s an excellent spread of stuff for all your seasonal picnicking needs. 

What’s Included: 1 bag, 4 stainless steel cutlery sets, 4 wine glasses, 1 stainless steel salt and pepper shakers, 4 matching pattern plates and napkins, 1 wooden handle corkscrew opener, 1 wooden handle cheese knife, 1 wood cheese board, 1 waterproof matching pattern picnic blanket

Best Luxury/Splurge: Wicker Picnic Basket

Wicker Picnic Basket

Courtesy of Williams Somona
Buy on Williams-Sonoma
Pros

  • High-quality essentials

  • Includes everything you could need


Cons

  • Very pricey

  • Minimal room for food and wine

This suitcase-style basket takes the full picnic set up a notch, swapping in standard plastic picnic plates for higher-end options. There are hand-blown wine glasses, porcelain plates, insulated beverage flasks and mugs, and a fleecy picnic basket. There’s an insulated cooler insert, a hardwood cutting board, two plastic containers for storing food, plus stainless-steel coffee mugs and cotton napkins.

If you’re looking for a Downton Abbey level picnic spread, this basket is complete with table linens, natural willow wicker basket, cotton corduroy liner, and leather handles. (Perhaps you should opt for an Abbey-approved Clover Club or Hanky Panky to go with your picnic?)

What’s Included: 4 porcelain plates, 4 wine glasses, 4 knives, 4 forks, 5 spoons, 1 cheese knife, 1 cutting board, 1 corkscrew, 1 bottle stopper, 1 salt shaker, 1 pepper shaker, 4 napkins, 1 wine duffel, 1 cooler, 2 plastic food containers, 1 30-ounce flask, 4 coffee mugs, 1 fleece blanket

Best Design: Sunflora Backpack

Sunflora Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon
Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart
Pros

  • High-quality bag and blanket

  • Includes a wide range of items

Cons

  • Glasses are not dishwasher safe

While this isn’t a traditional wicker picnic basket, your back will thank you for carrying your picnic necessities on your back via this ergonomically-designed picnic backpack. While it may appear to be a typical backpack, inside are inserts filled with picnic needs. There’s flatware for four, glass tulip goblets, corkscrews, cheese knives, salt and pepper shakers, plus a bamboo chopping board.

If you’re snacking, there’s a large (14-inch by 11-inch) food container that can easily fit food and drink for four. A detachable waterproof pouch keeps ice and chilled drinks separate from the rest of the bag. Strapped to the side of the bag is one fleece picnic blanket and an insulated wine and bottle cooler to chill down your beverage of choice. 

What’s Included: 4 wine glasses, 4 plates, 1 bag, 1 blanket, 1 bottle bag, 1 backpack, 1 bamboo cutting board, 4 sets flatware

Related: The Best Coolers

Best Set: NatureGear Picnic Set

NatureGear Picnic Set

Courtesy of Amazon
Buy on Amazon
Pros

  • Nostalgic appearance

  • Wellmade quality

  • Spacious enough for food and bottles

Cons

  • A little kitschy

If you’re looking for that more traditional picnic routine, NatureGear’s picnic set features a picture-perfect, wicker basket, right down to the checkered blue and white lining and matching napkins. While some picnic baskets are packed with everything you need for a four-course picnic, this set keeps it simple, including just the bare necessities. Note that the wine glasses are plastic and the plates are on the smaller side, making them perfect for appetizers but not ideal for full meals.

There’s space to hold wine, a bottle opener, four glasses, plus the dinnerware for four for all your snacking needs. If you’re looking for nostalgic picnicking, this set is affordable, adorable, and includes everything you need for dining and drinking outside.

What’s Included: Suitcase-style picnic basket, 4 plates, 4 sets flatware, 4 wine glasses, 4 napkins, 1 opener

Best Insulated: HulaFish Insulated Picnic Basket

HulaFish Insulated Picnic Basket

Courtesy of Amazon
Buy on Amazon
Pros

  • Folds flat

  • Large capacity

  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Does not include any accessories

HulaFish pulls from the nostalgic picnic-basket design and takes it into the modern-day, with the iconic shape and upgrading it with handy design details. There’s a soft-grip handle to make it easy to hold on long walks, plus an insulated interior to keep all your goods at the perfect temperature. A sturdy construction and extra-large capacity (8.5 gallons) ensure you can store everything from chilled drinks to meats for grilling.

Use this for picnics, or keep it on hand for grocery shopping. When it’s not in use, the basket folds flat for easy storage.

What’s Included: Picnic basket

Related: The Best Canned Spritzes

Best Traditional: Blue & White Striped Picnic Basket

Blue & White Striped Picnic Basket

Courtesy of Food 52
Buy on Amazon Buy on Food52
Pros

  • Classic aesthetic

Cons

  • Just includes a basket

  • Not insulated

  • Awkward to carry

If you’re looking for just the basket, no additional plates, napkins, and other extras, this woven willow option is elegant and classic. Seemingly pulled out of a storybook, this basket features a woven exterior and a blue-and-white striped lining. If you spill, simply toss the lining in the wash to quickly clean. 

The split-lid design makes it easy to access your goods. The classic basket is roomy enough for three or four bottles of wine or other beverages, plus snacks for two to four people. While it does boast one of the best designs on this list, the basket is not insulated—you will need to add ice packs to cool your drinks and food.

What’s Included: Basket

Best for Wine: Verona Wine Set

Verona Wine Set

Courtesy of Amazon
Buy on Amazon
Pros

  • Great design

  • Compact

Cons

  • Not insulated

  • Just for wine

If your idea of a picnic consists of wine, bottles, or other boozy spreads, this is the basket for you. The cylindrical basket is specifically designed with drinking in mind—it can carry two or three bottles of wine and has all your accessories carefully strapped in, including a cheese knife, bottle stopper, corkscrew, napkins, cutting board, and two wine glasses. Each item is secured via leather straps.

With two canvas and leather straps, it’s relatively easy to carry. It’s the ultimate companion to your next date night. Keep note there is no insulation so if you’re drinking white or bubbles, it will need a bottle chiller.

What’s Included: Basket, cheese knife, bottle stopper, corkscrew, napkins, cutting board, two wine glasses

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a basket for all your boozy picnic needs, Corsica Insulated Wine Set (view at Amazon) is one of the best options on the market, and it’s easy to carry. If you’re going far and packing heavy, opt for the ergonomic Picnic Backpack (view at Amazon). 

FAQs

What is the average size/dimensions - how much can you pack?

A standard picnic basket will hold enough food and beverage for two people, while a larger one can carry food for four or up to eight. Many baskets will have additional items like cups and plates, included, though if a basket doesn’t ensure it can carry between 15 and 25 gallons. 

How heavy is the average basket?

Depends what you put in it! Without food and wine, a basket will weigh around 8 pounds. 

How do you store a picnic basket?

Store away from sunlight in a closet. 

Can picnic baskets be cleaned?

Many can! A good picnic basket will have a removable lining you can wash or wipe after use. The exterior should be waterproof so you can wipe down the basket after use. 

Why Trust Liquor.com?

Kate Dingwall is a seasoned beverage writer, with work appearing on Wine Enthusiast, Tales of the Cocktail, and others. She likes her wine ice-cold and is always in for a picnic.

Read Next: The Best Canned Wines

Continue to 5 of 8 below.