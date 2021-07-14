The 6 Best Pét-Nats to Drink in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Pét-nat, shortened from pétillant naturel, which translates to “naturally sparkling" in French, is one of the fastest-growing categories of wine styles on the market today. These frothy, easy-drinking bottles of bubbles are as refreshing as they are fruit-driven, making them top picks for brunches, lunches, and happy hours alike.

“Pet-nats are becoming exceedingly popular, and more and more producers are experimenting with them,” says Joe Catalino, sommelier and founder of What To Drink. Catalino describes the wine style as broad and encompassing, because a slew of grape varieties, vinification choices, and dryness/sweetness levels can be found within the category. “The best way to seek out the greats is to either get out there and try a ton of them, or find a local wine shop with knowledgeable staff that can help walk you through what you can expect from different bottlings,” he says.

Lucky for you, we’ve already done the hard work. Check out these tasty pét-nat picks below, sourced from various industry vets from around the country.