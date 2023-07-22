Passion fruit has a distinct tanginess and tropical flavor that, thanks to store-bought products like purees and syrups, is accessible for many cocktails.

This versatile tropical fruit is native to an area of South America extending from southern Brazil to northern Argentina, where it grows on passion flowers (genus passiflora). The flower likely received its evocative name from 1500s-era Spanish missionaries, who called it Flor de las cinco lagas (flower of the five wounds) for its resemblance to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Since the 19th century, passion fruit has been cultivated in tropical areas around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, California, Florida, and Hawaii, where it is called lilikoi. Today, cultivated varieties include the purple passion fruit, which is sweeter and most typically consumed fresh, and the tarter yellow passion fruit, which is often processed for its juice. Both varieties have a high citric acid content, but yellow passion fruit is more acidic.

How to Use Passion Fruit in Cocktails

Passion fruit is most often used in cocktails in one of two forms: puree or syrup, both of which can be found online or at many grocery stores.

Keep in mind that passion fruit puree is different from the pulp, which includes the entirety of the blended fruit, whereas the puree is strained to remove the seeds and any solids. Most passion fruit puree comes frozen; make sure to thaw before use, ideally overnight. Purchase unsweetened puree, if possible, as added sugar will affect the balance of cocktail recipes that call for puree.

Common passion fruit syrup brands include BG Reynolds, Monin, and Torani. Because the syrup is sweetened, it’s often used as a substitute for simple syrup or sugar. Passion fruit juice is also sometimes used in cocktails. Look for juice without added sugar. If using fresh passion fruit as a garnish, seek a purple-brown color and moderately wrinkled skin, which indicates a ripe passion fruit.

Here are 10 of the best ways to use passion fruit in cocktails.

