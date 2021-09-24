The 10 Best Old Fashioned Mixes to Buy in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The original cocktail, a basic Old Fashioned is not difficult to make. Sugar muddled with bitters, a couple ounces of whiskey, some ice, maybe an orange twist if you’re fancy—it’s not rocket science or a Ramos Gin Fizz (the cocktail equivalent of rocket science). But making a really good Old Fashioned is much more complicated. Because there are so few ingredients, each one needs to be just right, and the cocktail needs to be perfectly mixed to just the right dilution. That’s where a ready-made mix comes in handy. “In my experience, there's less room for error and variability when you have prepped out a great mix,” says WithCo Cocktails co-founder Bradley Ryan. “The key is to hold the same methodology and flavor in your mix as you'd expect from a from scratch drink.” These bottled Old Fashioned mixes just need ice and whiskey (some don’t even need that). They’re consistent and expertly crafted, so you’ll get the precise Old Fashioned you want every time. Find the best mix for you.