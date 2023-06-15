When it comes to Martini glassware, Al Sotack reaches for a coupe. The owner of Brooklyn’s Jupiter Disco prefers the aesthetics of the coupe’s timeless, rounded design and how the glass feels in hand, especially when filled to the near brim with gin and vermouth. “If the severe, modernist lines of the V-shaped [Martini glass] is your thing, you do you, but it’s not mine,” he says.

At home, Sotack drinks Martinis in an assortment of vintage cocktail glasses. At Jupiter Disco, bartenders pour stirred drinks, including Martinis, into standard five-ounce coupes. But Sotack, a student of cocktail history and somewhat of a glassware diplomat, allows for context.

“Here’s the thing. The idea that a Martini glass and a coupe are these two diametrically opposed options for drinks is absurd,” he says. “They’re both coupes and both have a history of serving Champagne and mixed drinks.”

The coupe emerged in the 1830s as a popular vessel for Champagne, just a few decades before Jerry Thomas published his 1862 Bartenders Guide. Widely recognized as one of the world’s earliest cocktail manuals, Thomas’s book instructed readers to strain drinks like The Gin Cocktail and Martinez into coupes.

The Martini—a likely descendent of the Martinez, itself a Manhattan variation—came a few years later still, mentioned in newspaper articles as early as 1886 and Harry Johnson’s Bartender’s Manual in 1888. While the United States bar industry was waylaid by Prohibition, the classic V-shaped Martini glass as we know it debuted in Paris at the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts. Its triangular shape was meant to exemplify Art Deco use of geometric forms.

But while Art Deco style faded in the lead up to World War II, the dramatic V-shaped coupe it left behind only gained popularity, merging with midcentury modern design aesthetics, and becoming synonymous with the Martini in the 1940s. James Bond came along in the ’60s and cemented its primacy with his classic Vesper Martini, “shaken, not stirred” then strained into a V-shaped glass.

The V-shaped Martini Glass: Worst Glass Ever?

History is one thing, but professionally slinging Martinis is entirely another. Some of Sotack’s peers have far less charitable views of the Martini glass.

“The Martini glass was designed by a sadist,” says Jacob Tshetter, a manager at Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery in upstate New York. “The only place they belong is in the trash.”

Shaun Traxler, a bar consultant in Fayetteville, Arkansas, concurs. “The classic Martini glass is the most poorly thought-out glass of all-fucking-time. Even those glasses where you basically drink out of a bird’s anus are better than those impossible-to-carry-without-spilling pieces of crap.”

Indeed, top-heavy, V-shaped glasses are prone to spillage in transport from the bar to your mouth. And recently, thanks to TikTok, a certain strain of novice Martini drinker has begun to complain when their Martini glasses—typically eight- to 10-ounces—aren’t perilously full. “People expect a full glass,” says Josue Castillo at Boston’s Next Door Speakeasy & Raw Bar.

Ricky Dolinksy of New York’s Paper Planes bemoans the Martini glass’ role as a kitschy food vessel. “Too many restaurants have bastardized the V-shaped Martini glass to hold everything but a Martini. Fried shrimp, ceviche, salads, pudding,” he says.

For a certain generation of bartenders, too, the V-shaped glass has cultural baggage. “It’s a dated glass shape,” says Charlie Reyes, lead bartender at The Garret West. When Reyes sees that V shape he has flashbacks to his days shaking neon green Appletinis.

“Some of us veteran bartenders recall a time when all cocktails were referred to as ‘Martinis,’ and just about all of those ‘Martinis’ were served in ugly, unruly, tall, and poorly designed triangular glasses,” says Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and beverage director at Good Lion Hospitality. “Most of these glasses were far too large to enjoy a cocktail up before it was rendered too warm for consumption.”

The Nick & Nora glass. Liquor.com / Laura Sant

Team Nick & Nora

Conversely, Ristaino prefers the Nick & Nora glass, which is typically five ounces in volume and sports a nearly spill-proof design. “Striking a balance between elegant and durable, this quintessential glass of the nouveau cocktail generation is my standby for Martinis,” he says.

The Nick & Nora shape was rescued from obscurity by Dale DeGroff in the late 1980s at The Rainbow Room. The legendary barman wanted glassware distinct from the era’s ’Tini craze and turned to the catalog of old-school glassware manufacturer, Minners Designs. He asked for glasses akin to the small coupes shown in the 1934 film, The Thin Man, whose characters Nick and Nora Charles drink a considerable number of Martinis while solving a murder mystery. Minners had just the glass, and DeGroff’s nickname for it, the Nick & Nora, stuck. (Steelite International officially renamed the glass when it purchased the design from Minners.)

Beyond its spill resistance, lead bartender Harrison Snow of New York City’s Lullaby maintains that the Nick & Nora design keeps Martinis colder for longer. “The portion of the cocktail that’s exposed to air is much smaller than with a traditional Martini glass,” says Snow. “I think the smaller surface area also provides for a more pleasant aromatic experience.”

Singapore-based kes-sho glassware will soon release the Dick & Dora glass, a modified Nick & Nora with a flared rim. It’s currently on proprietor Jay Gray’s wish list for his Sago House, Low Tide, Ghostwriter, and Underdog Inn in Singapore. “A flared rim [makes] for a more natural interaction between the glass and the consumer, [as it] follows the angle at which our lips make contact with the rim of the glass,” says kes-sho designer Nicholas Braun.

Beau du Bois, the vice president of spirits at La Jolla’s Marisi, has “googly eyes” for four-ounce Rémy Savage NUDE Pony glasses. “Light in the hand, beautifully thin and with a tall stem, the volume is just over four ounces, which is perfect for a standard three-ounce recipe,” says du Bois.

Pete Siewruk sources 5.5-ounce Libbey Nick & Noras for Sparrow in Fort Lauderdale, a rooftop bar with a Rat Pack-meets-Palm-Beach-modern interior. “There’s just something so classic and elegant about it,” says Siewruk. “The Nick & Nora looks tiny, but it’s a proper Martini glass. I will literally defend it to my dying breath.” Siewruk is also known to drop a frozen olive into the bottom of the glass to keep his Dirty Martinis extra-cold.

Reyes is also a fan of the Nick & Nora for its aesthetics and plunge depth, ideal for olives and proper twists, he says. But the diminutive glass doesn’t work in every bar setting. “We use coupes at The Garret,” says Reyes. “To try to keep inventory of Nick & Noras with the amount of volume we do, and the amount of breakage that’s a result of that volume, it’s just not cost- effective.”

The coupe glass, also formerly known as a Champagne goblet. Liquor.com / Laura Sant

Let’s Hear It for the Coupe

Marshall Minaya, beverage director of Madame George and Valerie in New York City, wishes he could find a six-ounce Nick & Nora. “When it comes to serving my Martini, it’s all about the washline,” says Minaya, referring to the level of liquid in the glass, ideally 10–15% below the lip. “You gotta have a comfortable wash line for the server to run it to the table, the bartender to move it from well to guest, and the guest to take it from bar to mouth. For that reason, I like to get a glass that has an extra ounce available to leave some contour to the glass and a lovely wash line on a perfectly diluted cocktail.”

For now, that means Minaya stocks his bars with six-ounce coupes.

Eric Maldonado is a “coupe boi” through and through, he says. The head bartender of the Elysian Cafe in Hoboken, New Jersey, extols the coupe’s many virtues: they resist chipping, stack easily in storage or the freezer (if you’ve ever seen a Champagne tower, you know), have a great washline, and are versatile enough to service multiple cocktails (among them Martinis, Espresso Martinis, and sours). Oh, and they’re not impossible to drink out of.

Dolinsky of Paper Planes uses five-ounce coupes, which he say, “hold just enough liquid to fill near the rim [and are] just short enough to deliver to the customer without spilling.” But more important than its practicality, he feels that the coupe is an essential partner to the Martini’s history and character. “Because of the Martini’s simplicity, the glass holding our favorite drink is just as important symbolically as it is aesthetically.”

Belgian beer glass. Liquor.com / Laura Sant

The Oddball Glass

Not everyone shares Dolinsky’s sense of duty. Rylie Hightower, owner of The Lumbar in Birmingham, Alabama, pours her triple-brined Filthy Martini into a seven-ounce Belgian beer glass.

“They’re deep enough to hold an olive skewer that sits inside the glass rather than across the top,” she explains, noting her team must descend stairs with the drink, which initially caused the olives to roll off the top of the glass. “Plus, glasses intended for beer are typically thicker, so these break a lot less frequently than our cocktail coupes.”

Making a Case for the Martini Glass

Despite its reputation and slosh-ability, the Martini glass still has plenty of bartender devotees. At Refuge in Houston, Bobby Huegel serves his Bobby’s Martini in a deep V. “I’ve always liked Martinis in V-shaped glasses,” he says. “[Bars] got off that trend, but we really embraced it and wanted to see [the V] come back.”

Jon Howard, former bar manager for Martini-focused The Vesper Club, loves the steep silhouette of the John Jenkins & Sons Atlantic Vintage glass for Martinis garnished with an olive or pickled onion. Colin Berger of San Diego’s Rare Society stocks 5.5-ounce Spiegelau Martini glasses with a faceted base.

“I want my Martini glass to be full—the 5.5-ounce may be a little more difficult to walk to the table, but it is always a full glass,” says Berger.

Will Wyatt, too, opts for five-ounce Martini glasses at his Mister Paradise in Manhattan’s East Village. “I love small V-shaped glasses, and am super fond of the small glass with a sidecar-on- ice presentation, which we’re using for the Prime Martini.”

Far from striving for petite, Chris Morales favors the V-shaped Martini glass for his program at Stefani Prime in Lincolnwood, Illinois. “When your guests are spending $175 for a ribeye chop, the physical size of the V-shaped glass keeps that larger-than-life mentality in play,” he says.

For Agostino Perrone, the V-shaped Martini glass is the Martini glass. Principal bartender at London’s The Connaught Bar, world-famous for its Martini service, Perrone concedes that the glass was overused in the 1980s and ’90s, and that the cocktail renaissance of the last 20 years reunited bartenders with a variety of glass shapes, including the Nick & Nora and coupe.

“But let me ask you something—have you ever seen James Bond drinking from a cocktail coupe?” says Perrone. “No. Because it’s a lifestyle moment. It’s not just liquid on its own, and, especially in the environment at the Connaught Bar, there’s a feeling of glamor. That’s what influences the decision making behind what kind of glassware we use.”

