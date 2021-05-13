The 10 Best London Dry Gins in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Despite its name, London dry gin does not have to be produced in England’s capital city. It refers to a style of gin that is juniper-forward, as are all gins, and has no artificial ingredients added to the spirit.

Classic brands like Beefeater, Tanqueray, and Bombay Sapphire are what most people think of as London dry, and these are all great examples. But there are other brands making this style of gin as well, both in the UK and America (often called American dry gin here). This style of gin works very well in classic gin cocktails as well as more modern creations, and there are many different bottles to choose from. We asked some experts in the industry, including members of the United States Bartenders’ Guild, to offer their picks for the best bottles of London dry gin to buy now.