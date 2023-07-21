Kahlúa, a rum-based coffee liqueur produced in Veracruz, Mexico, is so well known, it’s become synonymous with the category. An integral part of some of the planet’s most popular cocktails, Kahlúa has risen from a humble coffee liqueur to one of the world’s most recognizable spirits brands.
Kahlúa is made from 100% arabica coffee beans that can take up to six years to ripen. After the beans are harvested, they rest for six months, then are roasted. Once the coffee, rum, sugar, and vanilla are blended together, they rest for another four weeks to allow the flavors to integrate, before being bottled at 20% ABV.
The History of Kahlúa
The story of Kahlúa starts out in 1930s rural Mexico and involves several people. It began when the Alvarez brothers, arabica coffee farmers in Veracruz, approached Señor Blanco, a local entrepreneur and Mexican rum producer, about incorporating coffee into a spirit he was helping to produce. Kahlúa came to life once chemist Montalvo Lara was brought on board and created the approximate recipe we know today.
The origin behind Kahlúa’s name is a little less certain. Some believe it was inspired by an ancient Arabic word said to be slang for coffee. Another more likely theory is that the word Kahlúa is derived from the language of the early indigenous Aztecs from the Veracruz region in eastern Mexico. Kahlúa translates to “house of the Acolhua people” in the Nahuatl language.
Kahlúa officially launched in 1936 and four years later, it was introduced to the U.S. market.
Through the popularity of cocktails like the Black Russian, White Russian and the Mudslide, Kahlúa became the top-selling coffee liqueur in the world by the 1980s.
In 2005, beverage conglomerate Pernod Ricard acquired the company.
Though Kahlúa is most recognized as a cocktail ingredient in dessert-type drinks, this rich, coffee liqueur is surprisingly versatile alongside a wide range of spirits and flavors.
Here are 9 of the best cocktails to make with a bottle of Kahlúa.
-
Black Russian
The Black Russian was created by bartender Gustave Tops at the Hotel Metropole in Brussels in the late 1940s. The name references the dark color of the Kahlúa and vodka’s common association with Russia at the time. This simple, two-ingredient cocktail combines vodka and Kahlúa stirred over ice and then strained into an ice-filled rocks glass.
-
White Russian
The White Russian may be the most popular of all Kahlúa cocktails and, aside from the two-part Black Russian, is one of the easiest to make. This combination of vodka, Kahlúa and cream is an adult milkshake and dessert in a glass. First documented in the Oakland Tribune in 1965, the drink originated when cream was added to a Black Russian, turning it milky white.
The cocktail saw a surge in popularity with the 1998 movie “The Big Lebowski” when Jeff Bridges’ character, the Dude, became indelibly tied to the drink. Since then, the drink has found a new generation of fans.
Get the recipe
-
Espresso Martini
This modern classic pick-me-up was created by bar legend Dick Bradsell at the Soho Brasserie in London in the 1980s. Cocktail lore tells the story of an American supermodel who asked for a drink that would “wake me up, and then fuck me up.” The coffee machine was nearby and the Bradsell Espresso Martini was born.
This drink combines vodka, freshly brewed espresso, coffee liqueur and simple syrup. Shaken and strained into a cocktail glass, it is garnished with 3 coffee beans.
-
Mind Eraser
This 1980s creation is basically a Black Russian with bubbles and combines vodka, coffee liqueur and sparkling water. Instead of a 2:1 ratio, the Mind Eraser is equal parts. This drink can be built directly into a rocks-filled glass or layered for a dark-to-light effect, starting with the coffee liqueur, slowly adding vodka, and then topped with club soda.Continue to 5 of 9 below.
-
Revolver
This caffeinated twist on a Manhattan was created by bartender Jon Santer in the early 2000s, where it received notoriety at the renowned San Francisco cocktail bar Bourbon & Branch. The original recipe used a spice-heavy high rye bourbon, and coffee liqueur instead of vermouth. Two dashes of orange bitters and a flamed orange peel garnish lend a bright citrus element to this rich spirit-forward sipper.
-
White Bat
Bar legend Simon Ford created this mashup of a Rum & Coke and a White Russian for a Pernod Ricard event in the mid-aughts. White rum combines with Kahlúa, whole milk, and a cola soda. Made directly in a highball glass and stirred over ice, the drink is garnished with fresh mint leaves.
-
Bahama Momma
This mid-century classic is often made without the crucial coffee liqueur ingredient which helps to curb the sweetness of the drink and lends a rich complexity. Overproof rum and coconut rum combine with coffee liqueur, and pineapple and lemon juices for a vacation cocktail with an edge. In true tropical fashion, it’s then garnished with a pineapple wedge and brandied cherry.
-
Mudslide
This boozy milkshake came out of the Wreck Bar in Rum Point Club on Grand Cayman Island in the 1970s. It was created when a customer asked for a White Russian and the bar upped the dessert quotient with the addition of Irish cream.
This recipe stays true to the original with equal parts vodka, coffee liqueur, and Irish cream with a heavy pour of heavy cream for good measure.Continue to 9 of 9 below.
-
Dirty Banana
The origins of this frozen drink are unclear, but the combination of aged rum, banana, coffee liqueur, and half-and-half makes this a clear winner in the summer and beyond. This recipe calls for a slightly overripe banana with a concentrated sweetness that is ideal for this tropical boozy smoothie. Using a rum with some age on it can help create a solid backbone and rich, caramelly undertones.