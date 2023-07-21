Kahlúa, a rum-based coffee liqueur produced in Veracruz, Mexico, is so well known, it’s become synonymous with the category. An integral part of some of the planet’s most popular cocktails, Kahlúa has risen from a humble coffee liqueur to one of the world’s most recognizable spirits brands.

Kahlúa is made from 100% arabica coffee beans that can take up to six years to ripen. After the beans are harvested, they rest for six months, then are roasted. Once the coffee, rum, sugar, and vanilla are blended together, they rest for another four weeks to allow the flavors to integrate, before being bottled at 20% ABV.

The History of Kahlúa

The story of Kahlúa starts out in 1930s rural Mexico and involves several people. It began when the Alvarez brothers, arabica coffee farmers in Veracruz, approached Señor Blanco, a local entrepreneur and Mexican rum producer, about incorporating coffee into a spirit he was helping to produce. Kahlúa came to life once chemist Montalvo Lara was brought on board and created the approximate recipe we know today.

The origin behind Kahlúa’s name is a little less certain. Some believe it was inspired by an ancient Arabic word said to be slang for coffee. Another more likely theory is that the word Kahlúa is derived from the language of the early indigenous Aztecs from the Veracruz region in eastern Mexico. Kahlúa translates to “house of the Acolhua people” in the Nahuatl language.

Kahlúa officially launched in 1936 and four years later, it was introduced to the U.S. market.

Through the popularity of cocktails like the Black Russian, White Russian and the Mudslide, Kahlúa became the top-selling coffee liqueur in the world by the 1980s.

In 2005, beverage conglomerate Pernod Ricard acquired the company.

Though Kahlúa is most recognized as a cocktail ingredient in dessert-type drinks, this rich, coffee liqueur is surprisingly versatile alongside a wide range of spirits and flavors.

Here are 9 of the best cocktails to make with a bottle of Kahlúa.