The 10 Best Japanese Beers to Drink in 2021

For a long time, Japanese beer was synonymous with rice beer. When you sit down to take down a bowl of ramen, it’s often accompanied by Asahi Super Dry, a rice lager. The beer scene in Japan is anything but a one-trick pony. “There has been a big growth in diversity,” says Rob Bright, co-founder of the Japanese beer website BeerTengoku. “While IPAs are still seen as the king of beers, there has been an explosion in other styles, and it's possible to find domestic Belgian-style beers, and more niche beers than before.”

While the beer scene in Japan may have seen an explosion of beer styles similar to that of the United States, few of these beers ever make it Stateside, thanks to limited distribution—made even more limited by last year’s closure of importer Shelton Brothers, one of the largest importers of international and specialty beers to the U.S. However, if you know where to look, you can find both a wide variety of Japanese-made beers as well as brewers in the U.S. taking inspiration from the Japanese beer scene.

“We like to drink a lot of Japanese lagers. Asahi and Orion are probably the two I drink the most. We use those beers as an inspiration point,” says Nick Marrón, director of brewery operations at Harland Brewing in San Diego, one of the few breweries in the U.S. with a flagship Japanese lager. “We didn’t intend for it to be one of our core beers until after we did it. At the time we were making a Mexican lager as our core light beer offering, and the Japanese lager started far outselling the Mexican lager. We realized not only did we like the beer better but all of our fans did as well.”

According to Marrón, when it comes to Japanese rice lager, the flavor profile leans more to the dry side, giving it its food-friendly quality. “Usually that comes from the use of rice,” he says. “What that does is it gives you a lighter body, crisper finish, and it’s dry and easy to drink. We also brew it with a low bitterness; Rather than a German or Chez lager that has a firm upfront bitterness, we try to make the beer as low bitterness as possible with a clean, crisp, dry finish with a light body.” In terms of other beer styles, such as IPAs and wheat beers, look for high-quality ingredients and precise craftsmanship to set Japanese beers apart from the pack.

If you’re on the hunt for Japanese beers in the U.S., these top picks are a solid place to start.