The 10 Best Italian Liquors to Drink in 2021

Even the most novice of drinkers will be able to tell you what sorts of spirits hail from Mexico, or Jamaica, or Russia, or the good ol’ US of A… but how about that storied bastion of gastronomy, Italy? The mythical peninsula churns out far more than great wine, fast cars, and spicy meat-a-balls—it’s also the source of some of the most complex and sought-after spirits and liqueurs on the planet. With summer (a.k.a. “Spritz season”) in full swing, it’s time to stock up your bar with the best booze the boot can boast. Here are our industry experts’ top picks for the must-have Italian spirits and liqueurs.