The 10 Best Home Winemaking Kits in 2022

Making your own homemade wine might sound like a daunting task—but once we remind ourselves that humans discovered wine-like beverages during the stone age and were cultivating grapes for viticulture as early as 6,000 B.C., then maybe it’s not so unreasonable to imagine that anyone sophisticated enough to read an article on an electronic device is quite capable of making some tasty fermented grape juice in their garage. And the plethora of intuitive and accessible home winemaking kits available today make the goal seem all the more attainable.

But not all home wine kits are created equal—there are important distinctions to be aware of before we all take off our shoes and get ready to do some grape-stomping. Winemaking kits tend to fall into two categories: those which include winemaking equipment, but not actual grapes, and those which include grapes or grape juice concentrate, but not the crucial winemaking equipment. (There are examples that include both in a single package, but these tend to be small-format kits, designed perhaps for a one-time fun experiment rather than the cultivation of a longtime hobby.) While our roundup is composed mostly of equipment reviews, we also include a couple of our favorite options for sourcing the actual ingredients.

Whether you’re looking to up your home winemaking game, or whether you’re just considering dipping your toes into the water (er, that is, the wine), here are our picks for the best home winemaking kits to get right now.

