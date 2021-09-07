The 8 Best Hard Kombucha in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Want a little kick with your live probiotics? Hard kombucha is the real-deal twisted tea, and there are a lot of options. While all kombucha is a little alcoholic, fermentation enthusiasts have taken it beyond the typical 1% to 2% ABV: an extra round of fermentation makes a product that is as strong as beer, or even wine in some cases, coming in at 5% to 11%.

For some, it’s a lateral step from sour beers or goses, thanks to hard kombucha’s tangy taste. Others come to it as a somewhat more healthy alternative to other adult beverages.

“I love hard kombucha, being that I’m not a beer drinker and I like to take breaks from tequila,” says mixologist Mulu’nesh Miley, who's worked with hard kombucha brand Boochraft to create classic cocktails with the brew. “They are also lower in sugar and are gut-friendly.”

Perhaps you’re already a diehard kombucha fan, a lover of all things funky, or just curious about a new way to catch a buzz while caring for your gut. Here, the best hard kombucha brands to try right now.