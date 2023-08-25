Of all the cocktail ingredients out there, grenadine might just be the most misunderstood. It’s often associated with the sticky-sweet Shirley Temple (or its grown-up cousin, the Dirty Shirley). But in its purest form, the pomegranate-flavored syrup adds a sweet-tart depth of flavor and rosy hue to countless cocktails, including many classics that every bartender should have in their arsenal.
What Is Grenadine?
In its most traditional form, grenadine is a syrup made with pomegranate juice, sugar, and lemon juice, and sometimes other ingredients like pomegranate molasses or orange flower water. That said, artificial versions have a long history that nearly dates back to the ingredient’s arrival in the U.S.
According to Doug Stailey in The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails, grenadine has origins in France, where it was originally used to mask the flavor of medicines and eventually enjoyed in non-alcoholic drinks. The company Rillet, founded by a French immigrant in New Jersey, filed a patent for the first grenadine syrup in the U.S. in 1869. Though Rillet’s recipe called for pressed and fermented pomegranates and a few natural additives, imitators that relied on artificial ingredients soon started cropping up.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture attempted to sue one of these imitators for libel in a 1912 case called the United States vs. Thirty Cases of Grenadine Syrup, but it was dismissed on the grounds that U.S. consumers didn’t necessarily associate grenadine with pomegranates. American grenadine continued to be commercialized post-Repeal, and today, mass-produced brands are often little more than a mix of high-fructose corn syrup and red food coloring.
Grenadine in Cocktails
An exact timeline of grenadine use in mixed drinks is hard to track down. Stailey writes that the ingredient was used in cocktails as early as 1894, with the publication of a newspaper recipe for “Grenadine Fiz.” Mentions of grenadine in American and French cocktail books increased around the turn of the century, but most agree that the ingredient really took off with the popularity of the Jack Rose, which was first recorded in 1905. Made with applejack, lemon juice, and grenadine, the fruit-forward sour paved the way for other classics like the Scofflaw and Ward Eight.
Quality grenadine that includes real pomegranates and cane sugar, whether homemade or purchased, sweetens cocktails and also imparts a tart richness. Of course, grenadine is nearly as famous for its eye-catching hue as its flavor, and even a teaspoon or two will work its magic on drinks like the Pink Lady or Pan American Clipper.
Should You Make Your Own Grenadine?
Making your own grenadine is an easy and relatively low-effort way to ensure a high-quality version, but you can also purchase excellent brands including Liber & Co, Jack Rudy, BG Reynolds, and Luxardo. When searching for store-bought grenadine, look for real pomegranate juice and cane sugar on the label, and avoid those that use high-fructose corn syrup.
Naturally, using a good grenadine becomes more important for drinks that solely rely on grenadine as the sweetening agent, since there’s nowhere for the syrup to hide. While Rum Punches and Hurricanes will certainly benefit from homemade or quality store-bought grenadine, the artificial version will likely do in a pinch. Since the sugar content and flavor profile of all grenadines can vary widely, you’ll want to add it to cocktails to taste.
Here are 15 great cocktails that use grenadine.
-
Jack Rose
Likely invented around the turn of the 20th century, this fruit-forward sour was first recorded in print in 1905, and is arguably the most classic grenadine cocktail. Its creation has been pegged to either New York or New Jersey, the latter of which would explain its classic backbone of Laird’s Applejack. Good-quality grenadine is essential since it’s the only sweetener in this cocktail.
-
Pan American Clipper
Recorded in Charles H. Baker’s The Gentleman’s Companion in 1939, this drink is similar to the Jack Rose but includes herbaceous absinthe and swaps the lemon juice for lime. While the Jack Rose traditionally includes applejack, this recipe calls for Calvados, a protected apple brandy from the Normandy region of France that has a wonderfully authentic apple flavor and richer mouthfeel.
-
Pink Lady
Similar to the Clover Club, which gets its pink hue and fruit-forward flavor from raspberry syrup, this pre-Prohibition Gin Sour riff is bolstered with applejack and lightly sweetened with a quarter-ounce of grenadine. The relatively high-octane drink was particularly popular from the 1930s–1950s.
-
Tequila Sunrise
This rock’n roll classic was created at the Trident Bar in Sausalito, California in the early 1970s, but it received a boost in fame when the Rolling Stones began ordering the drink at stops around the country for their 1972 tour.
The layered drink is perhaps one of the best examples of the ways in which grenadine has been used as a coloring agent throughout its history: The denser grenadine sinks to the bottom in the mixture of blanco tequila and orange juice, lending the cocktail its evocative name.Continue to 5 of 15 below.
-
Scofflaw
The word “scofflaw” became part of the national vernacular in 1924, after it won a contest held by prohibitionist Delcevare King to come up with a term for the lawless drinker. Reportedly the creation of a bartender named Jock at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, the Prohibition-era drink of the same name combines bourbon or rye whiskey, dry vermouth, lemon juice, grenadine, and orange bitters.
This recipe comes from the late Gary “Gaz” Reagan, who tinkered with the original specs to create this dry yet balanced version, with just one to two dashes of grenadine.
-
Rum Punch
The endlessly customizable Rum Punch format dates to at least the 17th century. This version includes light and dark rums, a trio of fruit juices (pineapple, orange, and lime), and grenadine. Although this recipe yields one serving, it can easily be scaled up for a crowd.
-
Bacardi Cocktail
This grenadine-laced Daiquiri variation was one of the most popular cocktails in the U.S. immediately following the repeal of Prohibition. In 1936, it became a government-protected drink and can only be made with Bacardi Ocho rum. Using grenadine instead of simple syrup creates a slightly richer drink with more depth of flavor.
-
Millionaire
Thought to have been created during Prohibition, this herbaceous and citrusy Whiskey Sour-style cocktail combines bourbon, Grand Marnier, absinthe or pastis, grenadine, an egg white, and lemon juice. It contains a relatively high amount of grenadine—a full half-ounce—so it’s worth pulling out the good stuff here.Continue to 9 of 15 below.
-
Ward Eight
One of Boston’s major contributions to craft cocktails, this drink was reportedly created in 1898 to celebrate the election of Martin M. Lomasney to the state legislature (Ward Eight specifically). The Whiskey Sour riff, which includes a spicy rye as the base, swaps some of the lemon component for orange juice and the usual simple syrup for grenadine, producing a fruitier version of the drink.
-
Rum Runner
More is more in the case of this 1970s creation, which combines multiple rums, liqueurs, and fruit juices. Like many tropical classics, it is said to have been created by a bartender looking to use up extra ingredients—in this case bar manager John Elber of the Holiday Isle Tiki Bar in the Florida Keys.
Though it shares many features with a generic Rum Punch—rum and pineapple juice among them—this serve is most characterized by the trio of sweeteners used: banana liqueur, blackberry liqueur, and grenadine.
-
Mexican Firing Squad
This tequila classic was first recorded by cocktail historian Charles H. Baker in 1939. The roving writer had tried a refreshingly tart combination of blanco tequila, lime juice, grenadine, and Angostura bitters in Mexico City, and published a similar recipe in The Gentleman’s Companion. It has since evolved into a less tart drink, increasing the amount of grenadine used.
-
Mary Pickford
This tropical-leaning rum classic is said to have been named for its namesake movie star, who was working on a film in Havana at the time of its creation.
The combination of white rum, pineapple juice, grenadine, and maraschino liqueur first appeared in print in 1928 with the publishing of Basil Woon’s cocktail book When It’s Cocktail Time in Cuba.Continue to 13 of 15 below.
-
El Presidente
Likely named for then-Cuban president Mario García Menocal, this rum classic was likely created in the early 1900s. This spirit-forward and citrusy recipe comes from drinks pro Simon Ford, combining white rum, dry vermouth, orange curaçao, and two dashes of grenadine.
-
Hurricane
Created at the legendary New Orleans bar Pat O’Brien’s in the early 1940s, this over-the-top tropical drink combines light and dark rums, lime and orange juices, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, and grenadine. Fresh citrus along with high-quality puree and grenadine all play roles in balancing the drink to ensure it doesn’t become a saccharine-sweet fruit bomb.
-
Picon Punch
This 19th-century cocktail combines the bittersweet French liqueur Amer Picon with grenadine, brandy, and sparkling water. Amer Picon can famously be difficult to source in the U.S., so the innovative bar team at San Francisco’s 15 Romolo substituted a blend of amari and liqueurs to replicate its intense herbal character for this recipe.