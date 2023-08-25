Of all the cocktail ingredients out there, grenadine might just be the most misunderstood. It’s often associated with the sticky-sweet Shirley Temple (or its grown-up cousin, the Dirty Shirley). But in its purest form, the pomegranate-flavored syrup adds a sweet-tart depth of flavor and rosy hue to countless cocktails, including many classics that every bartender should have in their arsenal.

What Is Grenadine?

In its most traditional form, grenadine is a syrup made with pomegranate juice, sugar, and lemon juice, and sometimes other ingredients like pomegranate molasses or orange flower water. That said, artificial versions have a long history that nearly dates back to the ingredient’s arrival in the U.S.

According to Doug Stailey in The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails, grenadine has origins in France, where it was originally used to mask the flavor of medicines and eventually enjoyed in non-alcoholic drinks. The company Rillet, founded by a French immigrant in New Jersey, filed a patent for the first grenadine syrup in the U.S. in 1869. Though Rillet’s recipe called for pressed and fermented pomegranates and a few natural additives, imitators that relied on artificial ingredients soon started cropping up.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture attempted to sue one of these imitators for libel in a 1912 case called the United States vs. Thirty Cases of Grenadine Syrup, but it was dismissed on the grounds that U.S. consumers didn’t necessarily associate grenadine with pomegranates. American grenadine continued to be commercialized post-Repeal, and today, mass-produced brands are often little more than a mix of high-fructose corn syrup and red food coloring.

Grenadine in Cocktails

An exact timeline of grenadine use in mixed drinks is hard to track down. Stailey writes that the ingredient was used in cocktails as early as 1894, with the publication of a newspaper recipe for “Grenadine Fiz.” Mentions of grenadine in American and French cocktail books increased around the turn of the century, but most agree that the ingredient really took off with the popularity of the Jack Rose, which was first recorded in 1905. Made with applejack, lemon juice, and grenadine, the fruit-forward sour paved the way for other classics like the Scofflaw and Ward Eight.

Quality grenadine that includes real pomegranates and cane sugar, whether homemade or purchased, sweetens cocktails and also imparts a tart richness. Of course, grenadine is nearly as famous for its eye-catching hue as its flavor, and even a teaspoon or two will work its magic on drinks like the Pink Lady or Pan American Clipper.

Should You Make Your Own Grenadine?

Making your own grenadine is an easy and relatively low-effort way to ensure a high-quality version, but you can also purchase excellent brands including Liber & Co, Jack Rudy, BG Reynolds, and Luxardo. When searching for store-bought grenadine, look for real pomegranate juice and cane sugar on the label, and avoid those that use high-fructose corn syrup.

Naturally, using a good grenadine becomes more important for drinks that solely rely on grenadine as the sweetening agent, since there’s nowhere for the syrup to hide. While Rum Punches and Hurricanes will certainly benefit from homemade or quality store-bought grenadine, the artificial version will likely do in a pinch. Since the sugar content and flavor profile of all grenadines can vary widely, you’ll want to add it to cocktails to taste.

Here are 15 great cocktails that use grenadine.

