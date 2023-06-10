You might think of Grand Marnier as an after-dinner drink, and it’s indeed hard to beat as a postprandial sipper or coffee companion. But the complex and versatile orange liqueur also shines in a wide range of cocktails.
Grand Marnier was the brainchild of Frenchman Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle, whose father-in-law owned a fruit liqueur distillery in Neauphle-le-Château, near Paris. Lapostolle had the novel idea to blend bittersweet Caribbean oranges with cognac. Though he originally named his creation Curaçao Marnier, his friend César Ritz suggested changing the moniker to Grand Marnier, “a grand name for a grand liqueur.” The recipe was codified in 1880, and this original formulation purportedly remains in use today.
Lapostolle worked with Baccarat crystal specialists to design and trademark the now-iconic bottle, which resembles a cognac still. He also signed off on the bottle’s wax seal and ribbon, which was originally yellow but eventually changed to red, lending the flagship bottling its name, “Cordon Rouge.”
The parent company of Grand Marnier, Société des Produits Marnier Lapostolle, began exporting its products more widely in the 1970s, mainly to the U.S. market. Gruppo Campari agreed to buy the company in 2016.
How Is Grand Marnier Made?
The recipe for Grand Marnier’s original expression, Cordon Rouge, includes a blend of 51% brandy and 49% orange distillate, and has remained unchanged since its inception, according to the brand. The brandy, made with ugni blanc grapes from five Cognac crus, undergoes a double distillation in copper pots and ages in Tronçais and Limousin oak.
For the orange distillate, bitter green orange peels are left to dry in the sun, then sent to the brand’s distillery at Château de Bourg-Charente in southwestern France. The pith is separated from the zest, which macerates in neutral alcohol for up to eight days. Resulting liquid undergoes a slow distillation, and is then blended with cognac at a facility in Gaillon-Aubevoye. Finally, the combination of cognac and orange distillate ages in French oak casks, which impart additional layers of flavor like oak and vanilla.
Although it’s most well-known for its Cordon Rouge bottling, Grand Marnier also produces four other expressions: Cuvée Louis Alexandre (made with VSOP cognac), Grande Cuvée Révélation (made with XO cognac), Cuvée-Louis Grande Cuvée Révélation (made with XXO cognac), and Grande Cuvée Quintessence (made with Hors d’âge cognacs that are up to 70 years old).
How to Use Grand Marnier
At 40% ABV, Grand Marnier has the alcohol content of many standard spirits. It is often sipped neat, on its own, as an after-dinner drink, and its decadent flavor profile has also made it a popular addition to desserts like crêpes suzette or soufflé.
Grand Marnier pulls double duty in cocktails, adding both sweetness and dimension. It can be used in place of orange liqueur or curaçao in drinks like a Margarita or Sidecar, creating a slightly richer flavor profile. However, keep in mind that Grand Marnier is not a direct substitute for triple sec—as most orange liqueurs are made from a neutral grain spirit (rather than cognac) and unaged, the ratio of ingredients may need to be tweaked to maintain balance when following standard cocktail recipes. Grand Marnier also has a higher alcohol content than many orange liqueurs on the market.
With that said, there are plenty of classics and new creations that call specifically for Grand Marnier’s unique layers of flavor. Here are 10 of the best ways to use a bottle of Grand Marnier in cocktails.
-
Tequila Daisy
The Daisy, which dates to at least 1862 when a Brandy Daisy appeared in Jerry Thomas’s How to Mix Drinks, is a standard sour cocktail that employs a spirit, citrus, orange liqueur, and soda water. This tequila variation is thought to be the precursor to the Margarita—in fact, “margarita” is the Spanish word for daisy. While variations abound, the recipe below calls for tequila, Grand Marnier, lemon juice, and a splash of soda water.
-
Dubliner
This modern classic and citrusy Manhattan twist comes from the late, great Gary “Gaz” Regan, who started serving it in the late 1990s. Regan bolstered Irish whiskey with a split pour of Grand Marnier and sweet vermouth, plus three dashes of orange bitters.
-
Singapore Sling
This classic tropical cocktail was created in the early 20th century at Singapore’s Raffles bar as a variant on the Gin Sling, a single-serving punch. The elaborate combination of gin, liqueurs, and fruit juices was first published in The Savoy Cocktail Book in 1930. While recipes tend to vary wildly, the version below combines gin, Benedictine, Grand Marnier, Cherry Heering liqueur, pineapple and lime juices, Angostura bitters, and club soda.
-
Millionaire
Several cocktails have claimed the Millionaire moniker over the years, including the Millionaire No. 1, which contains Jamaican rum, sloe gin, and apricot brandy. Also known as the Millionaire No. 2, this fruit-forward and slightly herbaceous sour combines bourbon with Grand Marnier, absinthe or pastis, grenadine, lemon juice, and an egg white.Continue to 5 of 10 below.
-
Le Grand Louis
Although Grand Marnier is often used as a modifier, bartender Franky Marshall gives the liqueur starring status in this three-ingredient stirred drink, which also includes dry vermouth and orange bitters.
“I love the body that [Grand Marnier] brings to cocktails,” says Marshall. “The 40% ABV means it can stand up to anything you pair it with.” Marshall uses a premium bottling, Cuvée Louis Alexandre, for this recipe, but she also notes that you can use the original Cordon Rouge expression.
-
Forbidden Apple
This fruity twist on the Champagne Cocktail from bartender Jacques Bezuidenhout combines the apple brandy Calvados with Grand Marnier, Angostura bitters, and four ounces of Champagne. An orange twist garnish plays off the liqueur.
-
Figgy Smalls
This richly-flavored Sidecar riff from bartender Courtney Tietze sees Grand Marnier paired with its base spirit, cognac. Tietze infuses the spirit with black figs before combining it with Grand Marnier, lemon and orange juices, and simple syrup in a vanilla sugar-rimmed glass.
-
Brotherhood
This citrus-forward cocktail from bar pro Charles Joly is named for its alliance of Irish and French spirits: Irish whiskey, Benedictine, and Grand Marnier. The Benedictine adds its honeyed herbal notes, while lemon juice lends sharp balance to the combination.Continue to 9 of 10 below.
-
Aquavit Buck
Grand Marnier plays a less expected role in this savory-leaning cocktail from bartender Zachary Faden. He uses the liqueur to fortify a carrot cordial, which he combines with the Scandinavian spirit aquavit, lime juice, and ginger syrup.
-
Better Half
For this take on a Reverse Martini, bar pro Juyoung Kang employs just a half-ounce of vodka and a full two ounces of supporting ingredients: amontillado sherry and crisp chablis wine. A teaspoon of Grand Marnier lends a hint of orange flavor and sweetness.