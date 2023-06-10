You might think of Grand Marnier as an after-dinner drink, and it’s indeed hard to beat as a postprandial sipper or coffee companion. But the complex and versatile orange liqueur also shines in a wide range of cocktails.

Grand Marnier was the brainchild of Frenchman Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle, whose father-in-law owned a fruit liqueur distillery in Neauphle-le-Château, near Paris. Lapostolle had the novel idea to blend bittersweet Caribbean oranges with cognac. Though he originally named his creation Curaçao Marnier, his friend César Ritz suggested changing the moniker to Grand Marnier, “a grand name for a grand liqueur.” The recipe was codified in 1880, and this original formulation purportedly remains in use today.

Lapostolle worked with Baccarat crystal specialists to design and trademark the now-iconic bottle, which resembles a cognac still. He also signed off on the bottle’s wax seal and ribbon, which was originally yellow but eventually changed to red, lending the flagship bottling its name, “Cordon Rouge.”

The parent company of Grand Marnier, Société des Produits Marnier Lapostolle, began exporting its products more widely in the 1970s, mainly to the U.S. market. Gruppo Campari agreed to buy the company in 2016.

How Is Grand Marnier Made?

The recipe for Grand Marnier’s original expression, Cordon Rouge, includes a blend of 51% brandy and 49% orange distillate, and has remained unchanged since its inception, according to the brand. The brandy, made with ugni blanc grapes from five Cognac crus, undergoes a double distillation in copper pots and ages in Tronçais and Limousin oak.

For the orange distillate, bitter green orange peels are left to dry in the sun, then sent to the brand’s distillery at Château de Bourg-Charente in southwestern France. The pith is separated from the zest, which macerates in neutral alcohol for up to eight days. Resulting liquid undergoes a slow distillation, and is then blended with cognac at a facility in Gaillon-Aubevoye. Finally, the combination of cognac and orange distillate ages in French oak casks, which impart additional layers of flavor like oak and vanilla.

Although it’s most well-known for its Cordon Rouge bottling, Grand Marnier also produces four other expressions: Cuvée Louis Alexandre (made with VSOP cognac), Grande Cuvée Révélation (made with XO cognac), Cuvée-Louis Grande Cuvée Révélation (made with XXO cognac), and Grande Cuvée Quintessence (made with Hors d’âge cognacs that are up to 70 years old).

How to Use Grand Marnier

At 40% ABV, Grand Marnier has the alcohol content of many standard spirits. It is often sipped neat, on its own, as an after-dinner drink, and its decadent flavor profile has also made it a popular addition to desserts like crêpes suzette or soufflé.

Grand Marnier pulls double duty in cocktails, adding both sweetness and dimension. It can be used in place of orange liqueur or curaçao in drinks like a Margarita or Sidecar, creating a slightly richer flavor profile. However, keep in mind that Grand Marnier is not a direct substitute for triple sec—as most orange liqueurs are made from a neutral grain spirit (rather than cognac) and unaged, the ratio of ingredients may need to be tweaked to maintain balance when following standard cocktail recipes. Grand Marnier also has a higher alcohol content than many orange liqueurs on the market.

With that said, there are plenty of classics and new creations that call specifically for Grand Marnier’s unique layers of flavor. Here are 10 of the best ways to use a bottle of Grand Marnier in cocktails.

