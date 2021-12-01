Best Overall: Riedel Veritas Champagne Glass

Courtesy of Amazon

Regardless of what’s in your glass, serving it in high-quality glassware is an infallible way to ensure that your wine shines. In a sea of glassware companies, Riedel continues to stand out. Known for their thinness, lightness, and varietal-specific stems, these durable-yet-impeccable glasses are beloved by consumers and industry folk alike. The Veritas Champagne glass is unique, in that its both flute and egg-shaped, which allows for optimal release of aromas and formation of bubbles. Each glass is machine-blown in Germany, made from crystal, and measures 5 inches in diameter. (Note: Although dishwasher safe, we recommend rinsing these delicate stems by hand.)

Claudette Silber, wine director at The Continental, recommends Riedel Veritas Champagne Wine Glasses, as they’re more reminiscent of white wine glasses than flutes. “It makes the experience that much more pleasurable, as the glass allows the wide range of aromatics of a Champagne to unfold,” she says. “Unlike a flute, the egg-shaped design empowers the complex layers to grow and intensify, and the larger rim diameter enables them to be released in a way which is not achieved with a narrow glass.” Silber notes that the glass also includes a ‘sparkling point’ to aid in the formation of bubbles.