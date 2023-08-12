Although Galliano dates to the late 1800s, it might be most associated with the 1970s era of disco drinks, thanks to the reign of the Harvey Wallbanger. But far from a one-hit wonder, the anise and vanilla-forward liqueur can add its distinctive flavor to plenty of cocktails.
The story of this unlikely dance-floor star begins in 1896, when Livorno, Italy-based importer Arturo Vaccari worked with the company Fratelli Maraschi, today known as Maraschi & Quirichi, to launch the liqueur. Details were carefully chosen, including the name, inspired by Italian war hero Giuseppe Galliano; the tall fluted bottle, intended to evoke the columns of ancient Roman temples; a golden hue that was a nod to the California Gold Rush; and an original recipe that included herbs from the Italian Alps.
In the 1970s, Galliano became the most imported liqueur in the U.S., thanks in large part to the success of cocktails like the Harvey Wallbanger and Golden Cadillac. In 1989, global company Remy Cointreau acquired the brand, changing the original recipe (which had already been tweaked over the years) to put a greater emphasis on the vanilla flavoring and lowering the proof to 30%.
Dutch company Lucas Bols purchased the brand in 2006 and worked with Galliano to make the liqueur according to its original recipe, with an ABV of 42.3%, calling the new bottling Galliano L’Autentico. Today, Galliano still makes the lower-ABV vanilla formulation (called Galliano Vanilla Liqueur) as well as espresso and amaretto liqueurs, sambucas, and a red bitter-style aperitivo.
How Is Galliano Made and What Does It Taste Like?
Galliano L’Autentico is made with neutral alcohol that is macerated with around 30 herbs, including juniper berries, caraway seed cloves, cardamom, sandalwood, star anise, cinnamon, sage, thyme, mint, lavender, and Madagascar vanilla.
Although the exact process is proprietary, Galliano uses two small copper pot stills for its distillation process, and the recipe is a blend of nine component parts. The liqueur is sweetened and the iconic golden hue is said to come from tartrazine, a yellow dye.
Like many liqueurs, Galliano L’Autentico has a singular flavor profile, but it is vanilla-forward and has strong notes of anise that might bring to mind a pastis or even a sambuca. It also has notes of baking spices and Mediterranean herbs.
How to Use Galliano
Galliano L’Autentico can be sipped neat, as an after-dinner digestif, or topped with soda water to temper the sweetness. You might try to use it in place of another anise liqueur for a more vanilla-forward and approachable flavor profile.
The Harvey Wallbanger is undeniably the most iconic Galliano cocktail, but the liqueur is as versatile as any, adding both sweetness and its distinctive flavor profile to countless drinks. With a relatively high ABV of 42.3%, the L’Autentico expression can also stand up to spirits and other bold ingredients.
Here are 7 great cocktails to try using Galliano.
-
Harvey Wallbanger
Essentially a gussied-up Screwdriver, this highball adds Galliano to the classic vodka-orange juice combination. The cocktail’s origins are debated, as Robert Simonson has reported, but one legend ties it to Hollywood bartender Donato “Duke” Antone, who is said to have created the drink in 1952 in honor of a Manhattan Beach surfer and bar regular.
An import company marketing director, George Bednar, boosted the drink’s profile in the late ‘60s, creating a campaign that featured a surfer mascot named Harvey Wallbanger, and by the ‘70s the cocktail and its key ingredient were inescapable. Often unfairly-maligned, this drink is delicious when made with fresh orange juice and the reformulated L’Autentico expression.
-
Golden Cadillac
The Golden Cadillac was first served in 1952 at the El Dorado, California bar Poor Red’s, where it’s said a bartender created the drink for a couple and named it after their shiny new car. An equal-parts combination of Galliano, creme de cacao, and heavy cream—shaken and strained into a cocktail glass—the rich and creamy cocktail enjoyed particular popularity in the ‘70s. Chocolate shavings heighten its dessert-drink appeal.
-
Dorado Old Fashioned
Galliano is used as a substitute for simple syrup in this Oaxaca Old Fashioned variation from bartender Will Benedetto. The vanilla flavor of Galliano plays well with the oaky notes of reposado mezcal and tequila expressions, while dashes of yuzu and Peychaud’s bitters lend additional complexity.
-
Cherry Revolution
This Harvey Wallbanger twist from Washington, D.C. bartender Antonio Matarazzo adds a quarter-ounce of a distinctive cherry blossom-flavored aperitivo to the combination. If you can’t find it, you can substitute cherry Heering liqueur or brandy, although you may want to adjust the recipe to dial down the sweetness.Continue to 5 of 7 below.
-
Landmaster
Though Galliano is sometimes thought of as sweet, this savory-leaning cocktail from bartender Andrew Nichols shows its versatility. The liqueur is used to lightly sweeten and add depth of flavor to a combination of still-strength blanco tequila, the Scandinavian spirit aquavit, grapefruit and lime juices, and two types of specialty bitters (black walnut and celery).
-
Mezcal Harvey Wallbanger
This variation on the classic swaps vodka for mezcal alongside Galliano, lemon juice, and a spiced honey syrup that plays off the baking-spice notes of the liqueur. “I love Galliano with various combinations of lemon and agave spirit,” says Benedetto. “The tartness of fresh lemon juice or even just lemon zest helps unpack its rich flavors.”
-
Golden Dream
Created in 1959 by bartender Leroy Sharon, in California, this classic won a prize at an international cocktail competition. The decadent and citrus-forward dessert drink combines equal parts Galliano, Cointreau, and fresh orange juice, along with a hefty splash of heavy cream.