Sometimes wryly referred to as the grown-up Jägermeister, Fernet-Branca is another inky, herbaceous, aggressively bitter liqueur with a mentholated, medicinal finish. It is considerably less sweet, however, resulting in an even more astringent flavor profile. For the “fergins,” those unfamiliar with the Italian elixir, it is not for the faint of heart. Its unusual kick is just one of the many reasons Fernet-Branca has such a devoted following, especially among bartenders who often gift shots to favored guests and industry colleagues as the “bartender’s handshake” of choice.

Fernet-Branca is part of the fernet category of intense bitter liqueurs. Many spirits experts agree that fernet liqueurs are considered a type of amaro. In Brad Thomas Parson’s book, Amaro, he breaks down the tricky taxonomy of amaro, as there isn’t a strict classification for each singular style. He separates out the lighter, citrus-forward styles of amari—such as Aperol—from the herbaceous alpine styles, as well as those made with artichokes, rhubarb, and black truffles.

In Parson’s book, fernet falls into a subcategory of amari that contain specific aromatic ingredients, and, often, have a higher alcohol content. Fernet-Branca is by far the most famous of all the fernet styles of liqueur—so much so that it has somewhat become synonymous with the category, though other examples of the style are available.

Founded in Milan, Italy in 1845, Fernet-Branca’s proprietary formula contains a blend of 27 herbs, roots, barks, and spices that are sourced from four continents. While the chairman of Fratelli Branca—the company behind the Italian liqueur—is the only one who has access to the complete recipe, it's suspected that some of these botanicals include bitter orange peel, aloe, cinchona, cardamom, chamomile, and saffron. The macerated mixture ages for 12–16 months in Slovenian oak barrels.

Fernet-Branca was initially created by herbalist and entrepreneur, Bernardino Branca, as an herbal remedy and marketed as a cure for everything from stomach ailments and anxiety to menstrual discomforts and even cholera. Widely endorsed at the time by doctors throughout Italy, its popularity grew, and by the turn of the century, Fernet-Branca was available globally. It was even able to survive Prohibition in the States as one of the few alcoholic imports legally sold during this time due to being marketed to pharmacies as a medicine.

Fernet-Branca is most often considered a digestif, but it can also be enjoyed as a stomach-opening aperitif. Because of its uncompromising bitter qualities, incorporating Fernet-Branca into a cocktail is an excellent way to help frame and shape the liqueur's potent profile. At about 40% ABV—a higher alcohol content than most liqueurs—it can be used as a bold base spirit or as a complex cocktail modifier.

Here are 10 of the best cocktails to make with a bottle of Fernet-Branca.