Light, refreshing, and naturally cooling, cucumbers are the ideal ingredient to balance the heat of alcohol in a cocktail.
Native to India, cucumbers have a long history in food and drink. Cultivated as a food source for over 3,000 years, the ancient Egyptians were said to have made a spirited concoction from fermented cucumber juice that was buried in the ground for several days before consumption. The vegetable played a significant role in recipes in ancient cultures such as Greece, Rome, China and Persia, and was often used medicinally.
Fresh cucumber adds a subtly sweet vegetal note to cocktails and a clean, grassy green fragrance. Belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family, which includes watermelon and muskmelon, cucumbers can impart bright melon flavors as well.
Cucumber Cocktail Tip
Cucurbitacins—natural compounds found in cucumbers which can exhibit bitter and almost musky flavors—pair best with citrus, botanicals, and aromatic herbs in cocktails.
Because cucumbers contain compounds called cucurbitacins—a natural defense mechanism to repel pests and insects–they can also taste slightly bitter. This astringent quality can work well to counterbalance other flavors like peppery spice and sugar. In cocktails, these savory characteristics complement citrus, botanicals, and aromatic herbs especially well.
Hendrick’s Gin launched in 1999 and famously added cucumber to their recipe of traditional botanicals helping to pave the way for a more modern gin flavor profile. With the cocktail revival of the early-2000s came a new appreciation for cucumber’s varied culinary attributes and the distinctive ingredient soon found its way into a number of classic riffs and original cocktails.
With its herbaceous qualities, gin is a natural pairing with the palate-cleansing crispness of cucumber. But the cooling vegetal flavors are surprisingly adaptable to a variety of spirits and flavors including agave spirits, rum, whiskey, sparkling wine, and beyond.
Here are 10 of the best cocktails to make with cucumbers.
-
Cucumber & Rose Collins
The Cucumber & Rose Collins is a riff on the 19th-century classic Tom Collins which combines gin, lemon juice, sugar and club soda. Created by bartending vet Charlotte Voisey, this twist is a combination of Hendrick’s gin, fresh cucumber and lemon juice, and rose syrup. Served in a Collins glass over fresh ice, this refreshing cocktail is topped with a cucumber slice garnish.
-
El Pepino
El Pepino translates to “the cucumber” in Spanish and is a modification on the classic Margarita. The drink made headlines in 2012 when singer and actor Justin Timberlake mentioned it was his favorite cocktail during an interview with Bon Appétit.
This recipe combines blanco tequila with agave nectar and fresh lime juice. Cucumber and jalapeño pepper are muddled together and shaken with the mixture over ice until well chilled. This is all then double strained into Tajín-rimmed rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
-
Cucumber Gimlet
A classic Gimlet is a form of gin sour that traditionally includes gin, lime and simple syrup. This simple update adds cucumber to the mix for a crisp and vegetal spin on the gin favorite.
A light, floral gin such as Hendrick’s is your best option to highlight the cucumber qualities, but other citrus-forward bottlings will work as well. Cucumber wheels are muddled with simple syrup before the rest of the ingredients are added and shaken over ice until chilled. The drink is then strained into a coupe glass and garnished with a cucumber wheel.
-
Cucumber Cleanse
The Master Cleanse—a combination of maple syrup, lemon and cayenne juice—was the inspiration behind this cocktail from California’s Montage Laguna Beach resort and spa. Bartender Sean Hogan replaced the maple syrup for ginger and honey and included vodka, along with fresh cucumber, lemon juice, egg white, and hibiscus lavender bitters. After shaking and straining, a garnish of ground cayenne pepper is lightly sprinkled atop the glass—the heat from the combination of cayenne and ginger offset the cucumber’s cooling effects, to create a perfectly balanced drink.Continue to 5 of 10 below.
-
Chairman’s Refresher
The Chairman’s Refresher comes from bartender and author Jim Meehan. This silky smooth refresher gets a vegetal kick from muddled cucumber and a nutty sweetness from Frangelico hazelnut liqueur. Banks 5-Island Rum and coconut water round out the ingredients and are all stirred in a mixing glass over ice. The mixture is strained into a chilled coupe glass and garnished with a cucumber slice.
-
Kentucky Maid
The Kentucky Maid is part of a modern classic drinks category created by Sam Ross in the early aughts. The “Maid” set of drinks contains some variation of muddled cucumber, mint leaves, and simple syrup, with different base spirits and citrus choices getting swapped in to create endless variations. This version uses bourbon as its base and skews closely to the classic Whiskey Smash.
-
Kew Garden
This Mojito reinterpretation is another Jim Meehan creation developed in homage to Banks 5-Island and the British botanist the rum is named for: Joseph Banks.
“This floral, savory Mojito variation was inspired by the royal botanical garden that Joseph Banks curated as an advisor to King George III,” says Meehan.
The drink uses the Mojito template of rum, lime, mint leaves and simple syrup, with an addition of muddled cucumber and St-Germain elderflower liqueur. Topped with club soda and a cucumber and mint sprig garnish, this garden party highball works any time of year.
-
Green Beast
This absinthe-based drink was created in 2010 by London bartender Charles Vexenat for brand behemoth Pernod Ricard in order to showcase their absinthe. Vexenat tempers the high-proof absinthe with fresh muddled cucumbers, lime juice, simple syrup and a good amount of chilled water. This can be made directly in the glass or scaled up to be served as a punch for a crowd.Continue to 9 of 10 below.
-
Hello, Sun
This spa-like creation comes from Eden Laurin, the managing partner of The Violet Hour and a health and wellness entrepreneur. The Hello, Sun combines aloe liqueur with mezcal, fresh lime juice, cucumbers and mint.
For the aloe liqueur, Laurin creates her own with a reduction of aloe water mixed with rhum agricole and honey. You could also opt to use a bottle of Chareau—a California-made aloe liqueur that also contains cucumber, spearmint, lemon peel and muskmelon.
-
Maxwell
This Champagne cocktail from San Francisco bar veteran H. Joseph Ehrmann is a recipe made for two and features cucumber vodka, Cointreau, fresh cucumber and lemon juices, agave nectar and a topper of Champagne. To get the cucumber juice, you can either use a juicer, or muddle fresh cucumber until 3/4 of an ounce of fresh juice is extracted. Either way yields a delicious, effervescent drink.