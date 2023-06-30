Light, refreshing, and naturally cooling, cucumbers are the ideal ingredient to balance the heat of alcohol in a cocktail.

Native to India, cucumbers have a long history in food and drink. Cultivated as a food source for over 3,000 years, the ancient Egyptians were said to have made a spirited concoction from fermented cucumber juice that was buried in the ground for several days before consumption. The vegetable played a significant role in recipes in ancient cultures such as Greece, Rome, China and Persia, and was often used medicinally.

Fresh cucumber adds a subtly sweet vegetal note to cocktails and a clean, grassy green fragrance. Belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family, which includes watermelon and muskmelon, cucumbers can impart bright melon flavors as well.

Cucumber Cocktail Tip

Cucurbitacins—natural compounds found in cucumbers which can exhibit bitter and almost musky flavors—pair best with citrus, botanicals, and aromatic herbs in cocktails.

Because cucumbers contain compounds called cucurbitacins—a natural defense mechanism to repel pests and insects–they can also taste slightly bitter. This astringent quality can work well to counterbalance other flavors like peppery spice and sugar. In cocktails, these savory characteristics complement citrus, botanicals, and aromatic herbs especially well.

Hendrick’s Gin launched in 1999 and famously added cucumber to their recipe of traditional botanicals helping to pave the way for a more modern gin flavor profile. With the cocktail revival of the early-2000s came a new appreciation for cucumber’s varied culinary attributes and the distinctive ingredient soon found its way into a number of classic riffs and original cocktails.

With its herbaceous qualities, gin is a natural pairing with the palate-cleansing crispness of cucumber. But the cooling vegetal flavors are surprisingly adaptable to a variety of spirits and flavors including agave spirits, rum, whiskey, sparkling wine, and beyond.

Here are 10 of the best cocktails to make with cucumbers.

