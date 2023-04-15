There are plenty of orange liqueurs on the market, but few are referred to on a name-brand basis as much as Cointreau. Throughout its centuries-long history, the liqueur has been listed as an ingredient in cocktails ranging from the Sidecar to the Cosmopolitan, and many modern bartenders would add that it’s an essential component of a well-made Margarita.

Cointreau was one of the first orange liqueurs in the world when it debuted in Angers, France, in the 1880s (the producer and Combier both claim to be the first). Brothers Adolphe and Eduoard-Jean Cointreau, who diversified their family’s confectionery business by making fruit liqueurs, had recorded a recipe for orange liqueur in 1857. Eduoard-Jean’s son, Eduoard, developed the Cointreau recipe in 1885, which reportedly remains the same today.

In the early 20th century, the liqueur took on a new life as a cocktail component. In 1922, a Sidecar that called for Cointreau was featured in both Harry’s ABC of Mixing Cocktails by famed bartender, Harry MacElhone, and Robert Vermeire’s Cocktails: How to Mix Them. Since then, the orange liqueur has appeared in countless classics and modern classics, from the White Lady to the Cosmopolitan. In 1989, the brand merged with Rémy Martin to form Rémy-Cointreau, which today owns eight spirit and liqueur brands.

Cointreau is produced at the Carré Cointreau distillery in Angers, France, where it has been made since its inception. Although the exact recipe is proprietary, fresh and dried sweet and bitter orange peels are steeped in beet liquor, which is then distilled twice in copper alembic pots. Unlike its competitor Grand Marnier, Cointreau is not aged.

The liqueur can be sipped neat or on the rocks, particularly as an after-dinner drink. However, it’s perhaps most well-known for its versatility in cocktails, where it adds both sweetness and a natural citrus flavor. With an ABV of 40%, Cointreau has a higher alcohol content than many orange liqueurs and triple secs on the market.

Here are 10 essential Cointreau recipes to know.

