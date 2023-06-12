The first half of June signaled the start of summertime sips, including thirst-quenching highballs, tropical cocktails, and classic warm-weather favorites. Gin, rum, and tequila cocktails are trending, while easy-to-make, large-format drinks are rising in popularity as we entertain more.
Here are the 10 most popular recipes of June so far.
-
Painkiller
This twist on the Piña Colada combines dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and cream of coconut. The tropical classic was first served in the 1970s at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands. In the ‘80s, Pusser’s Rum trademarked The Painkiller, as it was typically made with this brand, but if you’re making it at home, you can use any preferred dark rum. Top with a dusting of fresh nutmeg for a heady kick of spice.
-
Long Island Iced Tea
While the origins of the Long Island Iced Tea are murky, this TGI Friday’s favorite most likely came out of a Long Island bar in the 1970s. With its four very different spirits—vodka, rum, tequila, gin—combined with triple sec, lemon juice, and cola, the drink reads like a boozy hot mess. But it somehow all works and remains a beloved mainstay of chain restaurants and hip haunts alike.
-
Spicy Margarita
The classic Margarita is the most famous tequila cocktail, but there is one variation that people can’t seem to get enough of time and again: the Spicy Margarita. The base of blanco tequila brings bright vegetal notes, equal parts orange liqueur and agave syrup provide sweetness, and a full ounce of fresh lime juice balances it all out with a healthy dose of acidity. It is the muddled jalapeños that are key to bringing the heat to this spicy sipper. Increase the amount of peppers used if you want a more fiery version. The salt rim is optional.
-
French Press Sangria
This large-format take on a classic Sangria was created by San Diego bartender Jasmine Jernberg while at Blue Bohème. A French press is used to extract the flavors of multiple types of fruit and to blend the cocktail ingredients: red and white wine, rum, cognac, orange liqueur, agave syrup, and raspberry puree.The press also doubles as a batching vessel and carafe to pour out seven servings. Garnish with an orange slice and basil sprig
Get the recipeContinue to 5 of 10 below.
-
Gin Sonic
You’ve most likely heard of the Gin & Tonic—the iconic two-ingredient highball and summertime favorite. By tweaking this recipe slightly, combining gin with equal parts tonic and club soda, you’ve got an entirely new drink and a fun, new take on the name: the Gin Sonic. This drink was popular in Japan years before it started popping up stateside in the late 2010s. Since then, more bartenders around the country have been mixing up the lighter, less sweet version that allows gin’s botanicals to shine. This recipe calls for a citrus-forward Japanese gin such as Roku and a yuzu twist, but the garnish can be adjusted based on the type of gin used.
Get the recipe
-
Lemon Drop
This 1970s creation came from San Francisco’s Norman Jay Hobday, the mastermind behind the country’s first fern bar—a single’s bar concept with mixed decor of house plants and Tiffany lamps. Both the drink and the bar concept were a hit at the time. Fern bars slowly died out, but the Lemon Drop continues to stick around. The candied lemon combination of vodka, citrus, and sugar is most commonly served in a cocktail glass but can also be made as a shot. The sugared rim is the drink’s garnish and important calling card.
Get the recipe
-
Mojito
Said to have been a favorite of Ernest Hemingway, this classic Cuban drink can be traced to a 16th-century cocktail supposedly consumed for medicinal purposes, composed of Cuban aguardiente (unaged cane juice distillate), lime, mint, and sugar. Rum eventually replaced aguardiente and the name was changed to the Mojito, first appearing in the 1932 printing of Sloppy Joe’s Bar Cocktail Manual, a book from the legendary Havana tavern. Unaged white rum, fresh lime juice, muddled mint, and sugar—ingredients indigenous to Cuba—are combined and then topped with club soda for an extra-refreshing cocktail, perfect for the summer months.
Get the recipe
-
Ranch Water
This thirst-quenching concoction of blanco tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico sparkling water is the unofficial cocktail of West Texas. An after-work favorite of West Texas ranchers, the drink’s most likely origins come from the swig of Topo Chico ranchers would take before adding a shot of tequila and a squeeze of lime. This recipe is served in a tall glass over ice and garnished with a lime wedge.
Get the recipeContinue to 9 of 10 below.
-
Tokyo Tea
This twist on a Long Island Iced Tea is named for its star ingredient, Midori—a brightly colored melon liqueur hailing from Japan. The six-spirit cocktail seemingly has everything but the tea: gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, and vodka, Midori, and sweet and sour are combined in a highball glass then topped with a splash of club soda. Garnish with a lemon wheel and maraschino cherry. While this recipe calls for sweet and sour mix, you can skip the fake sugar and additives and make your own by adding fresh lime juice to simple syrup.
-
Aviation
This classic gin cocktail dates back to the early 20th century, first appearing in print in 1916 in bartender Hugo Enslinn’s Recipes for Mixed Drinks. The Aviation combines gin, maraschino liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and crème de violette, which gives it a unique floral flavor profile and vibrant purple color. The drink was nearly forgotten because this most critical ingredient all but disappeared from the U.S. market in the 1960s. It took 40 years and an importer from Minneapolis—Haus Alpenz— to resurrect the drink and restore its place in the classic canon of cocktails. Once Haus Alpenz began importing crème de violette from Austria’s Rothman & Winter in 2007, the Aviation was rediscovered by bartenders and began to reappear on bar menus across the United States.