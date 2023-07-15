With temperatures rising throughout the U.S., it’s no surprise that folks are cooling down with cucumber cocktails and fun frozen concoctions. In other news, tropical drinks are hot, and the Hugo Spritz shows no signs of slowing down.
Here are the 10 most popular cocktails of July so far.
-
Frozen Daiquiri
The key to making a Frozen Daiquiri that isn’t sickly sweet is following the same template you would for the shaken version: two parts rum, one part lime juice, and one part sugar. This recipe serves two, and can easily be scaled up for a crowd.
-
Jet Pilot
Invented in 1958 at the now-shuttered Los Angeles bar Luau (a favorite haunt of the Rat Pack in its heyday), this high-proofed, spiced tropical drink combines a blend of rums, grapefruit and lime juices, cinnamon syrup, falernum, absinthe, and Angostura bitters. Spicy herbal notes and a pleasing crushed-ice texture add to the drink’s warm-weather appeal.
-
Pimm’s Cup
With Wimbledon in full swing, it’s no surprise that the tennis tournament’s signature cocktail is trending. The recipe for this simple combination of Pimm’s No.1, lemon juice, and ginger ale, jazzed up with a bouquet of fresh garnishes, is worth committing to memory throughout the summer and beyond.
-
El Pepino
The combination of cooling and spice features in this modern classic, essentially a modification of a classic Margarita. The drink’s basic template is ripe for experimentation, but our version combines muddled cucumber and jalapeño, blanco tequila, agave syrup, and fresh lime juice—all served in an ice-filled Tajín-rimmed rocks glass.Continue to 5 of 10 below.
-
Hugo Spritz
Is the Hugo Spritz the drink of the summer? Who’s really to say, but the combination of St-Germain, mint, and prosecco, topped with soda water, is undeniably crowd-pleasing. Try this recipe the next time you have an Aperol Spritz craving.
-
Paper Plane
Renowned New York City bartender Sam Ross created this Last Word variation for Chicago’s famed cocktail den, The Violet Hour, in 2008. Although it features none of the ingredients of its inspiration, it shares its equal parts template and strikes the same bitter-sour-herbal balance, thanks to a combination of bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, and fresh lemon juice.
-
Miami Vice
Fifty percent Piña Colada, fifty percent Strawberry Daiquiri, one hundred percent delicious. This layered frozen concoction isn’t exactly a cinch to prepare—you have to make two cocktails, after all—but the results are well worth the effort.The creamy richness of the Piña Colada and sweet tanginess of the Daiquiri combine in a Hurricane glass to create a drink that’s greater than the sum of its parts.
-
El Macuá
This cocktail, named after a tropical bird native to Central America, became the national drink of Nicaragua in 2006 following a nationwide competition backed by rum producer Flor de Caña. The combination of rum and citrus juices bears similarities to a Rum Punch, with guava juice adding its distinct tropical flavor and color.Continue to 9 of 10 below.
-
Black Widow
Blackberry season has begun—a great excuse to mix up this fruity Margarita riff from San Francisco bartender Duggan McDonnell. It’s a simple but tasty combination of muddled basil and blackberry, blanco tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar.
-
Irish Maid
Another Sam Ross creation, this refreshing and gently floral drink makes an excellent case for whiskey’s year-round appeal. Akin to the 19th-century classic Whiskey Smash, the combination of Irish whiskey, St-Germain, muddled cucumber, lemon juice, and simple syrup is perfect for summer.