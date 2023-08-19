News Trends

The 10 Most Popular Cocktails This August

Summer forever!

By
Audrey Morgan
Headshot of Audrey Morgan, smiling and facing forward, wearing black sweater on solid dark gray background
Audrey Morgan
Audrey Morgan is the associate editor at Liquor.com, where she writes and edits features, explainers, bottle reviews, bartender profiles, and more.
Learn about Liquor.com's Editorial Process
Published 08/19/23
Red-pink watermelon Margarita in a rocks glass with watermelon wedge and mint spring garnish on top

Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

According to the Gregorian calendar, we still have roughly a month of summer left, but you may already feel the pull of shorter days and longer to-do lists. There’s no time like the present to embrace the season, which folks have been doing with fruit-forward sours and tropical favorites. (May we suggest also adding a tomato cocktail to your repertoire?)

Curious what the current drinks trends are? By the numbers, here are the most popular cocktails of August so far.

  • Porn Star Martini

    Porn Star Martini in coupe glass with passion fruit half garnish and sparkling wine shot, shot against gray marble backdrop

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    This modern classic is made for maximalists. Invented at London’s Townhouse bar in 2002, the sweet-tart sour combines vanilla vodka, two types of passion fruit (puree and liqueur), lime juice, and vanilla syrup. As if that’s not enough, it’s served with a shot of sparkling wine on the side and garnished with a trademark passion fruit half.

    Get the recipe.

  • Michelada

    Michelada

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    Some stateside versions of the Michelada have transformed the drink into an almost Bloody Mary-like cocktail with the addition of tomato juice. But, arguably, the best is the classic, hyper-refreshing combination of lager, fresh lime juice, hot sauce, and seasonings—essentially a spruced-up version of beer and a lime wedge.

    Rimmed in a salt-cayenne mixture, this recipe is flavored with ingredients including cayenne pepper, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, ground black pepper, and celery salt.

    Get the recipe.

  • Whiskey Sour

    Whiskey Sour in a rocks glass with thick foam of egg white on top, dotted with swirls of Angostura bitters

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    The first printed recipe for this classic sour cocktail appeared circa 1862 in Jerry Thomas’ famed book The Bar-Tender’s Guide. Although the egg white is optional, it helps to give the combination of bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup its silky-smooth texture and frothy top. Dashes of Angostura bitters add both aesthetics and aromatic complexity.

    Get the recipe.

  • Watermelon Margarita

    Red-pink watermelon Margarita in a rocks glass with watermelon wedge and mint spring garnish on top

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    The Margarita is already one of the most popular cocktails on earth, but its crowd-pleasing potential is amplified by the addition of fresh watermelon juice. This refreshing recipe comes from blogger Matt Armato, who takes a cue from the Tommy’s Margarita recipe by omitting orange liqueur and sweetening the mix of blanco tequila, watermelon, and lime juice with agave nectar. 

    Get the recipe.

    Continue to 5 of 10 below.

  • Painkiller

    Painkiller cocktail, pale yellow, in a curved hurricane glass over crushed ice, with a bamboo straw and pineapple wedge garnish

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    Created in the 1970s on the British Virgin Islands, this coconut-forward classic is similar to a blended Piña Colada but dials up the amount of pineapple juice and adds an ounce of OJ. Another trademark is a dusting of fresh nutmeg, which plays with the drink’s creamy richness to create an irresistible flavor profile. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Gin Sonic

    Gin Sonic

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    Essentially a hybrid between a Gin & Soda and Gin & Tonic, this highball has been popular in Japan for years, but found a following in the U.S. in the late 2010s. Splitting the effervescent component between tonic water and soda water reduces the bitter element of the tonic and allows the botanical notes of gin to shine. 

    A yuzu twist adds its distinctive bittersweet flavor profile, but you can also opt for a lemon twist if yuzu isn’t accessible.

    Get the recipe.

  • Bahama Mama

    Bahama Mama cocktail

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    This mid-century classic shares many ingredients with other tropical drinks, including a blend of rums and pineapple juice. But it gets a distinctive earthy note from coffee liqueur, which tempers the fruity sweetness along with a splash of lemon juice. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Rob Roy

    Rob Roy cocktail

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    Basically a Manhattan with the American whiskey swapped out for scotch, the Rob Roy is a bit of an outlier on this list of Margaritas and highballs. But it’s a classic that deserves its time in the spotlight at any time of year, especially for fans of spirit-forward drinks.

    Get the recipe.

    Continue to 9 of 10 below.

  • Spicy Margarita

    Spicy Margarita in ice-filled rocks glass with half salt rim and jalapeno coin garnish, shot on wooden surface

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    For many, the Spicy Margarita has become the only Margarita worth ordering. Make one at home by muddling jalapeño coins with lime juice before shaking with blanco tequila, orange liqueur, and agave syrup. It honors the classic’s holy trinity of sweet, sour, and earthy flavors while adding an addictive spicy element. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Ancient Mariner

    Ancient Mariner cocktail

    Liquor.com / Tim Nusog

    Cocktail historian Jeff “Beachbum” Berry tracked down an old recipe from the legendary Trader Vic for this Navy Grog riff, but it wasn’t very detailed, calling for such vague ingredients as “Trader Vic’s Navy Grog Mix.”

    Berry essentially reverse-engineered the recipe to come up with this drink, which is similar to Donn Beach’s version of the Navy Grog, with the addition of a warming allspice dram in lieu of honey syrup. Demerara and blackstrap rums, lime and grapefruit juices, and simple syrup also go into the shaker, while lots of crushed ice helps to keep the boozy drink in check.

    Get the recipe.