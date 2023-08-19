According to the Gregorian calendar, we still have roughly a month of summer left, but you may already feel the pull of shorter days and longer to-do lists. There’s no time like the present to embrace the season, which folks have been doing with fruit-forward sours and tropical favorites. (May we suggest also adding a tomato cocktail to your repertoire?)
Curious what the current drinks trends are? By the numbers, here are the most popular cocktails of August so far.
-
Porn Star Martini
This modern classic is made for maximalists. Invented at London’s Townhouse bar in 2002, the sweet-tart sour combines vanilla vodka, two types of passion fruit (puree and liqueur), lime juice, and vanilla syrup. As if that’s not enough, it’s served with a shot of sparkling wine on the side and garnished with a trademark passion fruit half.
-
Michelada
Some stateside versions of the Michelada have transformed the drink into an almost Bloody Mary-like cocktail with the addition of tomato juice. But, arguably, the best is the classic, hyper-refreshing combination of lager, fresh lime juice, hot sauce, and seasonings—essentially a spruced-up version of beer and a lime wedge.
Rimmed in a salt-cayenne mixture, this recipe is flavored with ingredients including cayenne pepper, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, ground black pepper, and celery salt.
-
Whiskey Sour
The first printed recipe for this classic sour cocktail appeared circa 1862 in Jerry Thomas’ famed book The Bar-Tender’s Guide. Although the egg white is optional, it helps to give the combination of bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup its silky-smooth texture and frothy top. Dashes of Angostura bitters add both aesthetics and aromatic complexity.
-
Watermelon Margarita
The Margarita is already one of the most popular cocktails on earth, but its crowd-pleasing potential is amplified by the addition of fresh watermelon juice. This refreshing recipe comes from blogger Matt Armato, who takes a cue from the Tommy’s Margarita recipe by omitting orange liqueur and sweetening the mix of blanco tequila, watermelon, and lime juice with agave nectar.Continue to 5 of 10 below.
-
Painkiller
Created in the 1970s on the British Virgin Islands, this coconut-forward classic is similar to a blended Piña Colada but dials up the amount of pineapple juice and adds an ounce of OJ. Another trademark is a dusting of fresh nutmeg, which plays with the drink’s creamy richness to create an irresistible flavor profile.
-
Gin Sonic
Essentially a hybrid between a Gin & Soda and Gin & Tonic, this highball has been popular in Japan for years, but found a following in the U.S. in the late 2010s. Splitting the effervescent component between tonic water and soda water reduces the bitter element of the tonic and allows the botanical notes of gin to shine.
A yuzu twist adds its distinctive bittersweet flavor profile, but you can also opt for a lemon twist if yuzu isn’t accessible.
-
Bahama Mama
This mid-century classic shares many ingredients with other tropical drinks, including a blend of rums and pineapple juice. But it gets a distinctive earthy note from coffee liqueur, which tempers the fruity sweetness along with a splash of lemon juice.
-
Rob Roy
Basically a Manhattan with the American whiskey swapped out for scotch, the Rob Roy is a bit of an outlier on this list of Margaritas and highballs. But it’s a classic that deserves its time in the spotlight at any time of year, especially for fans of spirit-forward drinks.Continue to 9 of 10 below.
-
Spicy Margarita
For many, the Spicy Margarita has become the only Margarita worth ordering. Make one at home by muddling jalapeño coins with lime juice before shaking with blanco tequila, orange liqueur, and agave syrup. It honors the classic’s holy trinity of sweet, sour, and earthy flavors while adding an addictive spicy element.
-
Ancient Mariner
Cocktail historian Jeff “Beachbum” Berry tracked down an old recipe from the legendary Trader Vic for this Navy Grog riff, but it wasn’t very detailed, calling for such vague ingredients as “Trader Vic’s Navy Grog Mix.”
Berry essentially reverse-engineered the recipe to come up with this drink, which is similar to Donn Beach’s version of the Navy Grog, with the addition of a warming allspice dram in lieu of honey syrup. Demerara and blackstrap rums, lime and grapefruit juices, and simple syrup also go into the shaker, while lots of crushed ice helps to keep the boozy drink in check.