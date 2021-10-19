The 7 Best Cocktail Syrups in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Simple syrups are, well, easy to make. So why opt for a pre-made syrup? “I am a big fan of flavored syrups,” says Nick Jansen, the general manager of Ani Ramen House. “I find they can bring a lot to a cocktail and take the flavor profiles to the next level.”

While many bartenders prefer to make their own syrups, Jensen finds “there’s often a level of difficulty to making unique syrups, plus there are the consistency problems that come with making your own syrups. Don’t be afraid to try out pre-made syrups, there are several pretty good ones out there!”

There are orgeats, tiki-inspired syrups, lychee options, and syrups specifically designed for non-alcoholic cocktails. Here are our favorites.

