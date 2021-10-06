The 9 Best Cocktail Strainers in 2021

Best Overall: Koriko Hawthorne Strainer

Courtesy of Cocktail Kingdom

Pros Industry approved

Snug fit

Very tight coil Cons Slightly pricey for the category

"The Cocktail Kingdom Koriko Hawthorne strainers are the best all-around for getting the job done,” says Robby Dow, beverage director at Brooklyn's Grand Army Bar. “They fit perfectly into shaking tins to pour a shaken cocktail, and also fit perfectly in a mixing glass to strain a stirred cocktail as well,” Dow notes that the strainers additionally allow one to compress the spring for a tighter fit, which keeps unwanted ice chunks out of the cocktail. “This is an ideal strainer for a home bartender looking for a one-stop shop that is used and trusted by pros.”

Maxwell Reis, beverage director of plant-based Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre in Los Angeles, uses the stainless steel Koriko Hawthorne Strainer as well. “The Koriko Hawthorne Strainer is designed to make it easy to do a true split pour, plus fits large and standard mixing glasses,” he explains, noting that this product should be an industry standard. “It’s built to last and has the finest strain on any Hawthorn strainer on the market,” he says. “Once you go Koriko Hawthorn, you won't go back.”

Kristine Schranz, lead mixologist for Chicago's Adorn Bar & Restaurant, also agrees. “Cocktail Kingdom's Koriko Hawthorne Strainers are the industry standard for cocktail service,” she explains, citing them as durable, weighted, and easy to handle. “They fit snugly onto your shaker tin for quick/easy straining, especially when double straining.”