The 9 Best Cocktail Mixers in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Cocktail mixers can make your life—at least when it comes to making cocktails—more efficient, according to mixology teacher Anthony “the Professor” Baker. "You don’t have to reinvent the wheel," says the veteran of high-end New York bars such as The Aviary and The Grill. But, there's a drawback. “They dictate how your drink is going to taste,” says Julia Momose, partner and creative director of Chicago’s Kumiko. “Rather than homing in on the flavor profile you want, you’re at the whim of the mixer.” That means your cocktail mixer better be good—and luckily, mixers have evolved for the better, according to Baker. Gone are the days of sticky-sweet, chemical-filled add-ins; today’s brands bring all sorts of handcrafted, natural mixers to the table, many of them made by bartenders themselves. The garnish on top? “When you find one you enjoy, it provides consistency,” says Momose—particularly as the flavor combinations from delicate herbs, exotic fruits and spices become harder to make from scratch. Plus, mixers help minimize food waste. Don't know where to start? We did the research to help you find the best handcrafted mixers for your next cocktail party.