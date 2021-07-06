The 8 Best Cobbler Shakers in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Those new to making cocktails at home are probably familiar with the Cobbler shaker: It's the three-piece cocktail shaker that's usually either gifted to home bartenders or already adorning their bar carts. But in most cases, you'll rarely see a professional bartender using one. "They suck for making a lot of cocktails quickly," says Josh Goldman, owner and beverage director of Peruvian restaurant Yapa in Los Angeles. "Plus, most I’ve ever used either lock up or freeze up when trying to separate the top from the strainer, over and over again." They work better for making the occasional cocktail at home, he adds. But a few bartenders do use the Cobbler shaker for the hard shake, a style of shake created by Japanese bartender Kazuo Uyeda and popularized in the U.S. by bartender Eben Freeman. But we made sure our list below focuses on those shakers that stand out in each of their categories for home use, instead of high-volume cocktail bars. Here, the best Cobbler shakers so you can make your favorite refreshing cocktails.