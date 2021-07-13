The 10 Best Camping Cocktails in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Thanks to the booming business of ready-to-drink cocktails, there are now plenty of canned/boxed/bottled cocktail options you can pack for your camping trip. Long gone are the days when you had to lug bottles of liquor, mixers, and bar tools to the campground. With different sizes and packaging available, a well-crafted drink can easily fit in a backpack or even a back pocket. Here are the best RTD cocktails to take camping. No refrigeration or shaker needed. Although ice is always a good must-have.