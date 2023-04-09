If you’ve ever had a Negroni or one of its many riffs, you’ve tried Campari. The red bitter liqueur lends its distinctive bittersweet flavor profile and bright red hue to countless classic and modern cocktails.

Bartender Gaspare Campari launched his signature liqueur in 1860, in Novara, Italy, after two decades of experimentation, and his proprietary recipe reportedly remains the same today. Campari’s striking red color was unique at the time and went on to inspire other red bitter liqueurs like Aperol and Select Aperitivo.

In the early 20th century, Campari grew in popularity thanks to its inclusion in classic cocktails like the Americano, the Negroni, and the Boulevardier. Although the company focused mainly on its namesake product for most of its history, Campari began to acquire other brands in the 1990s, and today has more than 50 spirits and liqueurs in its portfolio, including one-time rival Aperol.

Like most bitter liqueur and amaro producers, Campari does not reveal any of the ingredients in its recipe aside from “bitter herbs, aromatic fruit and plants.” However, it is widely speculated that the chinotto orange—tart and more intensely sour than typical oranges—helps give the liqueur its distinct bitter and citrusy flavor profile.

Depending on where it’s produced, Campari is bottled at an ABV of 20.5%–28%. (In the United States, it has an ABV of 24%.) At one time, the liqueur received its bright red hue from carmine, or the crushed-up scales of cochineal insects, but Campari stopped using carmine in 2006 and now relies on artificial coloring.

Campari’s intensity means it’s best served with some dilution, so it’s rarely sipped neat. It can be topped with soda water for a Campari and Soda or enjoyed in endless classic and modern classic cocktails like the ones below. Although you’ll find the bitter in plenty of modern bartender creations, from a low-proof sour to a tequila Ramos Gin Fizz variation, the classics are a great place to start. Here are 11 of the most iconic Campari cocktails.