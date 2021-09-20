The 8 Best Cachaças to Drink in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

While rum seems to be getting more popular every year, its Brazilian cousin cachaça has not quite reached the same levels of renown, particularly here in the US. There are some excellent bottles out there that are widely available, and many are a favorite among bartenders in the know who are working hard to familiarize the public with this indigenous Brazilian spirit distilled from sugarcane juice. The most famous cachaça cocktail is the Caipirinha, which combines the vegetal, funky, earthy, and fruity notes of the spirit with lime and sugar. From unaged cachaça to expressions that spend a few years in various types of wood barrels, there are so many versions to taste. Here are some of the best cachaças you can find now, with some picks from bar industry experts.