If you’re a fan of beachside drinking, “beach season” far extends beyond the summer months. After all, it’s not just the height of the sun in the sky that colors the sandy sipping experience—it’s the smell of the salty air, the wafting of the mist from the crashing waves, the incessant lamentations of the gulls, and the inevitability that someone’s going to try (and fail) to balance a wine glass on the picnic blanket.
Whether you’re in a bathing suit slathered in sunscreen or bundled up around a campfire, be confident there’s a bottle out there just bursting with the unique characteristics that will perfectly complement your blissful day at the beach.
There is a world of beach-friendly beverages that are as diverse and varied as the shores inspired by them. We’ve found the bottles that best lend themselves to consumption by the seashore.
Here are some of our favorite bottles to pair with your next sandy sunset.
-
Gaffel Kölsch
This German Kölsch from a 100+-year-old brewery is straightforward, unassuming, and beachside-friendly.
Kölsch as a category is notoriously misunderstood (the question of whether it’s an ale or a lager might be enough to kick off a brawl at your local craft brewery), but what’s certain is that it’s a near-perfect seaside beverage: crisp, refreshing, and bursting with sunny malt flavors.
Gaffel’s venerable offering adds just a hair more of a hops bite than some other examples in the category, making it an unimpeachable pairing with any oceanside endeavor.
-
Domaine Michel Brégeon Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie
Hailing from France, at the seaside terminus of the Loire River (the noble byway of such storied wine regions as Vouvray, Pouilly-Fumé, and Sancerre), muscadet is a crisp and refreshing wine based on the melon de Bourgogne grape, which thrives in the alluvial soil that’s found in the grape’s namesake region.
Totally unrelated to the wide family of wines that go by the “muscat” moniker, which often tend to express themselves on the sweeter side of the spectrum, muscadet is lean and mean. Its palate is a stunning celebration of the potassium, magnesium, and calcium that are abundant in the mineral-rich soil.
The Michel Brégeon Muscadet makes a particularly great pairing with oysters.
-
The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
The rugged coast of Islay, an island in the Scottish Hebrides perpetually pummeled by crashing waves and their attendant salty mist, provides the backdrop for nine historical whisky distilleries. One of those, Bruichladdich, concluded that the unique characteristics of its seaside locale might lend itself to the production of that most obvious of spirits: gin.
Utilizing locally-grown wildflower botanicals and embracing the character of the insatiable sea mist, Botanist gin expresses itself as a distilled tribute to the rugged Scottish coastline—simultaneously savage and pretty, foreboding and elegant.
-
Creature Comforts Tritonia Gose
In conceptualizing the perfect beer for the beach, it’s perhaps tempting to default to a crisp lager. To reduce the category of “beach beer” to simply thirst-quenching brews, however, would be to overlook so many of the categories and examples that align themselves so beguilingly with all of the olfactory notes that the beach has to offer.
Gose is a millennium-old style of beer originating in Germany, which sees a blend of wheat and malt providing a bright and refreshing foundation for whatever flavor influences might strike the brewer’s fancy.
Crafted in Georgia, the Creature Comforts Tritonia Gose has notes of cucumber, lime, and salt that evoke the seaside.
-
Piertadolce Etna Rosso
The idea that red wine can’t pair with seafood has been baked into our collective consciousness for generations. However, today’s intrepid generation of wine fans has come to discover the magical pairings that can exist between mineral-forward red wines and seaside cuisine.
One of the most sought-after red wines among up-and-coming aficionados, Etna Rosso is characterized by brilliant and genre-defying minerality, a signature characteristic of the volcanic soil into which the vines burrow their roots. Hailing from the Sicilian vineyards surrounding the slopes of Mount Etna, the Pietradolce Etna Rosso is crafted from nerello mascalese grapes that burst forth with tart red berries and deep minerality—making the wine a beautiful pairing for scallops, mussels, or a gorgeous Mediterranean branzino.
-
Golden Rule Margarita Original
Unless you’ve been lucky enough to find yourself perched at a bucolic seaside bar, a quality cocktail has traditionally been an elusive proposition at the beach.
With the advent of RTD (ready-to-drink) canned cocktails, however, craft-level mixed drinks are now available in all manner of far-flung destinations, and one of the most beach-friendly out there is the Margarita Original from Golden Rule spirits. Made using tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice, this canned Margarita is about as straightforward and unfussy as an RTD cocktail gets—no curveball flavors, no adornment, just citrus-laden brightness complementing a spicy, spirit-forward mouthfeel and a clean, slightly salty finish.
The 100-milliliter cans won’t take up much room in your beach bag, and might even be small enough to slip into the pocket of a pair of swim trunks.
-
Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal “Santo Domingo Albarradas”
When people think of mezcal, “smoke” is often the flavor characteristic that comes to mind—and not without reason, as the traditional mezcal production method of roasting the agave hearts underground prior to distillation will often lend the finished spirit a pronounced smoky character. But mezcal as a category is incredibly varied and diverse, with the final flavor notes owing as much to the microclimate, the local terroir, and the mezcalero’s preferred methodology as to the broader traditions of production.
The Del Maguey lineup of single village mezcals features a 100% espadín expression from the mountainside village of Santo Domingo Albarradas, which is located in a high-altitude cloud forest. The resulting spirit bursts with minerality, salinity, and the playful impressions of tropical fruit—basically the agave equivalent of finding yourself on a hidden surf break on the south shore of Oaxaca and taking a deep breath.
-
Flying Dog Dead Rise Old Bay Summer Ale
Flying Dog Brewery has crafted a well-made summer ale—a noble pursuit, to be sure—and then accentuated it with a beloved and familiar proprietary flavor profile from its home state of Maryland—Old Bay Seasoning. This unusual combo, which may look strange on paper, is actually quite well-conceived and adroitly executed.
Replete with lemon and coriander notes, this seasonal ale from longtime Maryland stalwart Flying Dog (known for the Ralph Steadman artwork adorning the line’s labels) would be a refreshing warm-weather option on its own merits. The tasteful inclusion of Old Bay, however, parks this brew directly in the East Coast maritime nostalgia camp.
Try this surprisingly well-balanced brew with crab, of course.