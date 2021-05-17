The 9 Best Bar Stools in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Not all bar stools are created equal. For starters, there’s bar height versus counter height, backrest versus backless and, well, cool versus—not so cool. When shopping for the perfect bar (or counter) stool for your home bar, it’s important to outline your preferences and non-negotiables first and foremost: from measurements to style to everything in between.

Ideally, the perfect bar stool is equal parts form and function, though there’s a bit of wiggle room. For example, if you come across a vintage piece or set that takes your breath away but isn’t necessarily the most comfortable thing you’ve ever had the pleasure of sitting on, making somewhat of a concession for a unique find might just be the best option for you. Such is the nature of furniture shopping.

Luckily, we've already done most of the research for you. Read on for our picks of the top bar stools.