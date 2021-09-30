The 8 Best Bar Spoons in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you’ve ever correctly fielded the request ‘shaken not stirred,’ you know a bar spoon is essential to stirring up a solid Martini. Not to mention how crucial a good stir is to a Negroni, Sazerac, and any cocktail served on the rocks. While you could opt for a standard kitchen spoon, these elongated utensils are specifically optimized for cocktail making. The best are designed to spin ice with ease, and make mixing and chilling down a breeze. The long handle will fit in shaker tins, mixing glasses, rocks glasses, and highballs, while the spoon end is a perfect teaspoon size—ideal for measuring out small quantities or floating ingredients on top of, say, a Penicillin or a New York Sour. Here are our favorite stellar spoons to stir up your cocktail game.