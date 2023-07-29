Rich and tropical, with honey-sweet undertones, bananas can add a uniquely complex flavor profile to a variety of cocktails.
Bananas are part of the Musaceae family of flowering plants, native to the tropical regions of Africa and Asia, and belong to the Musa genus, which includes 83 different plant species that also produce types of plantains.
The fruit, which is technically a berry according to its botanical definition, is one of the oldest to be cultivated by humans. Bananas are thought to have originated in New Guinea 6,500 years ago and were introduced to Southeast Asia and East Africa through trade routes in subsequent years. Bananas made their way to North and South America around the 16th century.
Bananas are now the largest fruit crop in the world with thousands of varieties grown in more than 150 countries. But the most common type we consume today, accounting for nearly all commercially exported bananas, is the Cavendish variety.
This popular variant is relatively new, however. Prior to the 1960s, Cavendish’s predecessor, the Gros Michel banana, affectionately referred to as “Big Mike,” dominated the market. In fact, the banana flavor that we most identify with in products like Runts and Laffy Taffy candies, banana puddings, and even some banana liqueurs, is said to have been developed by chemists from this sweeter variety. In the 1950s, a fungal infection known as Panama disease wiped out crops and prevented the production of the Gros Michel, leading to a more disease-resistant replacement.
Banana’s distinctive earthy sweetness pairs especially well with brown spirits that echo its vanilla and spice flavor profile. It can also lend a rich honeyed element to a bright, citrusy cocktail with an unaged spirit. Luscious and tropical, nuanced and floral, the flavor of banana is versatile and elegant and can be enjoyed all year round.
Here are 9 of the best cocktails to make with bananas.
-
Banana Daiquiri
This recipe follows that of the traditional shaken Daiquiri, with the addition of banana liqueur for an especially tropical take on the classic. Using an aged rum will help to highlight the vanilla and caramel flavors in the liqueur, while an unaged rum will bring out the bright fruit and grassier notes.
This drink combines rum, fresh lime juice, banana liqueur, and demerara syrup and can be shaken or blended with a handful of ice for a frozen variation. Both versions are garnished with a banana slice.
-
Dirty Banana
This frozen drink, a popular serve in the Caribbean, combines aged rum, banana, coffee liqueur, and half-and-half. It employs both a real (overripe) banana and banana liqueur for a concentrated fruit flavor. An aged rum will add depth and amplify the caramel and vanilla flavors in the banana, and a spiced rum will lend a rich complexity to the drink. The addition of creamy half-and-half turns this boozy concoction into a grown-up milkshake.
-
Miamian’s Julep
Inspired by Miami’s tropical culture, Villa Azur bar manager Carlos Ramos created this tropical take on a classic Mint Julep.
Bourbon and mint combine with coconut cream, creme de banane, and fresh lime juice in a blender with ice to create a frothy, green slushy. This combination is topped with bourbon-flambéed banana slices, a mint sprig, and powdered sugar for extra decadence.
-
Midnight Oil
This caffeinated cocktail creation comes from Austin bartender Brett Esler of Whisler’s. Inspired by his favorite morning combo of coffee and banana bread, the Midnight Oil mixes aged rum with cold brew, banana and ginger liqueurs, and a few dashes of vanilla extract. Stirred and strained into a coupe glass, the drink is garnished with a skewered bruléed banana slice.Continue to 5 of 9 below.
-
Lava Flow
Part Banana Daiquiri, part Piña Colada, this blended drink has a similar construction to the beachy favorite, the Miami Vice.
This version requires two steps. The light rum, coconut rum, and strawberries are first blended together. Then, the banana, coconut cream, and pineapple juice are blended with crushed ice. The mixture comes together in a tall glass when both components are poured from opposing sides. Because the banana and coconut cream portion is heavier, the strawberry portion of the cocktail should rise to the top, creating the effect of flowing lava.
-
Psycho Killer
This luscious, spirit-forward nightcap comes from bar veteran Jillian Vose of New York City’s The Dead Rabbit. The Psycho Killer combines Irish whiskey, white creme de cacao, banana liqueur, and coffee nib-infused Campari. Two dashes of absinthe give depth and complexity, as cocktail bitters would, to an already flavor-rich drink.
-
Bananarac
This riff on a classic Sazerac was created by bar pro Natasha David. The split base of rye whiskey and brandy is stirred over ice with banana liqueur, demerara simple syrup, and aromatic bitters. A small amount of absinthe is swirled inside a rocks glass and then discarded before the cocktail is strained over ice. A lemon peel’s oils are expressed over the glass before being discarded.
-
Rum Runner
The Rum Runner was created at the Holiday Isle in Islamorada, Florida in the 1950s. This midcentury tropical-inspired cocktail incorporates light and navy strength rum, with pineapple and lime juices, grenadine, and banana and blackberry liqueurs.
Like many tropical-themed cocktails, the Rum Rummer recipe has diverged from the original through the years, with various juices and spiced rums making appearances along the way. This recipe skews drier and less cloying than most but can be tweaked to suit different tastes.Continue to 9 of 9 below.
-
Butternut Squash Old Fashioned
This autumnal-inspired Old Fashioned variation comes from Anthony Migliaccio at Little Dom’s in Los Angeles.
The bourbon base is first infused with butternut squash for two to three weeks. Banana liqueur, maple syrup, and walnut bitters are combined with the bourbon to create a banana nut bread quality. An orange twist lends warm citrus notes and an elegant garnish.