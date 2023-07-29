Rich and tropical, with honey-sweet undertones, bananas can add a uniquely complex flavor profile to a variety of cocktails.

Bananas are part of the Musaceae family of flowering plants, native to the tropical regions of Africa and Asia, and belong to the Musa genus, which includes 83 different plant species that also produce types of plantains.

The fruit, which is technically a berry according to its botanical definition, is one of the oldest to be cultivated by humans. Bananas are thought to have originated in New Guinea 6,500 years ago and were introduced to Southeast Asia and East Africa through trade routes in subsequent years. Bananas made their way to North and South America around the 16th century.

Bananas are now the largest fruit crop in the world with thousands of varieties grown in more than 150 countries. But the most common type we consume today, accounting for nearly all commercially exported bananas, is the Cavendish variety.

This popular variant is relatively new, however. Prior to the 1960s, Cavendish’s predecessor, the Gros Michel banana, affectionately referred to as “Big Mike,” dominated the market. In fact, the banana flavor that we most identify with in products like Runts and Laffy Taffy candies, banana puddings, and even some banana liqueurs, is said to have been developed by chemists from this sweeter variety. In the 1950s, a fungal infection known as Panama disease wiped out crops and prevented the production of the Gros Michel, leading to a more disease-resistant replacement.

Banana’s distinctive earthy sweetness pairs especially well with brown spirits that echo its vanilla and spice flavor profile. It can also lend a rich honeyed element to a bright, citrusy cocktail with an unaged spirit. Luscious and tropical, nuanced and floral, the flavor of banana is versatile and elegant and can be enjoyed all year round.

Here are 9 of the best cocktails to make with bananas.