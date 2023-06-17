Equally at home in a cordial glass or a cocktail, Averna is one of the most iconic Italian amari on the market. It’s also one of the more approachable examples of the category for drinkers who may be turned off by overtly bitter flavors.

The gently bittersweet and full-bodied amaro was created in the 1850s by Benedictine monks at the Abbazia Santo Spirito in Caltanissetta, in central Sicily, with a 60-ingredient recipe that reportedly remains in use today. In 1868, a monk in the order, Frà Girolamo, gifted the recipe to textile merchant Don Salvatore Averna, who began to bottle the amaro and serve it to houseguests. Salvatore’s son, Francesco, took the amaro to a wider audience, presenting it at fairs in Italy and beyond.

Averna received a royal mark of approval in 1912, when Vittorio Emmanuele III allowed the brand to add a royal coat of arms to its now-iconic label. In 1958, the third generation of Avernas took the amaro public, forming the Fratelli Averna S.p.A. corporation, and in 2014, Gruppo Campari purchased the company. Since 2018, Averna has also produced Averna Riserva Don Salvatore, an aged expression that rests in oak casks for 18 months.

What’s in Averna?

Averna is produced in Caltanissetta, Sicily. Like many historic amari, it has a proprietary recipe, but known ingredients include pomegranate, the essential oils of bitter oranges and lemons, and Mediterranean herbs. The botanicals are mixed and infused into pure alcohol, then combined with water and sugar. Then the liquid is filtered and mixed again with more of the same ingredients. It’s left to stand until blended and bottled at an ABV of 29%.

How to Use Averna

Citrus-forward with caramel undertones, Averna is characterized by its silky, viscous mouthfeel. Averna can be sipped neat, on its own, or enjoyed over ice with a lemon or orange twist. It can also be topped with dry sparkling wine and soda water for a spritz variation. (If making an Averna Spritz, follow the 3-2-1 formula: three parts sparkling wine, two parts amaro, one part soda water.)

Averna has become a bartender favorite for use in cocktails, thanks to its relatively mild yet complex flavor profile. The sweet and herbal amaro is flavorful enough to take the place of a base spirit, creating a lower-ABV cocktail, or it can be used as a modifier in spirit-forward drinks like the Black Manhattan.

Here are 10 of the best ways to use Averna in cocktails.

