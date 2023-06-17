Equally at home in a cordial glass or a cocktail, Averna is one of the most iconic Italian amari on the market. It’s also one of the more approachable examples of the category for drinkers who may be turned off by overtly bitter flavors.
The gently bittersweet and full-bodied amaro was created in the 1850s by Benedictine monks at the Abbazia Santo Spirito in Caltanissetta, in central Sicily, with a 60-ingredient recipe that reportedly remains in use today. In 1868, a monk in the order, Frà Girolamo, gifted the recipe to textile merchant Don Salvatore Averna, who began to bottle the amaro and serve it to houseguests. Salvatore’s son, Francesco, took the amaro to a wider audience, presenting it at fairs in Italy and beyond.
Averna received a royal mark of approval in 1912, when Vittorio Emmanuele III allowed the brand to add a royal coat of arms to its now-iconic label. In 1958, the third generation of Avernas took the amaro public, forming the Fratelli Averna S.p.A. corporation, and in 2014, Gruppo Campari purchased the company. Since 2018, Averna has also produced Averna Riserva Don Salvatore, an aged expression that rests in oak casks for 18 months.
What’s in Averna?
Averna is produced in Caltanissetta, Sicily. Like many historic amari, it has a proprietary recipe, but known ingredients include pomegranate, the essential oils of bitter oranges and lemons, and Mediterranean herbs. The botanicals are mixed and infused into pure alcohol, then combined with water and sugar. Then the liquid is filtered and mixed again with more of the same ingredients. It’s left to stand until blended and bottled at an ABV of 29%.
How to Use Averna
Citrus-forward with caramel undertones, Averna is characterized by its silky, viscous mouthfeel. Averna can be sipped neat, on its own, or enjoyed over ice with a lemon or orange twist. It can also be topped with dry sparkling wine and soda water for a spritz variation. (If making an Averna Spritz, follow the 3-2-1 formula: three parts sparkling wine, two parts amaro, one part soda water.)
Averna has become a bartender favorite for use in cocktails, thanks to its relatively mild yet complex flavor profile. The sweet and herbal amaro is flavorful enough to take the place of a base spirit, creating a lower-ABV cocktail, or it can be used as a modifier in spirit-forward drinks like the Black Manhattan.
Here are 10 of the best ways to use Averna in cocktails.
-
Black Manhattan
This rich, slightly bittersweet take on the classic Manhattan was created in 2005 by bartender Todd Smith at San Francisco bar Bourbon & Branch. The combination swaps sweet vermouth for Averna alongside the typical rye whiskey and Angostura bitters. A dash of orange bitters plays off the amaro’s citrusy notes.
-
Averna Limonata
This deceptively simple highball has just two ingredients: Averna and a high-quality lemon soda, like San Pellegrino Limonata. An aromatic lemon wheel and sage leaf garnish elevates the combination, creating interplay between what’s perceived on the nose and tasted on the tongue.
-
Italian Espresso Martini
This lower-proof take on the Espresso Martini comes from bartender Nicholas Boden, who swaps the usual vodka for Averna alongside espresso and Kahlúa. The rich and gently bittersweet drink makes for a wonderful digestif.
-
Averna Cobbler
This juicy, low-proof, and customizable cocktail from bartender Stacey Swenson combines Averna with sweet vermouth, lemon juice, and a barspoon of marmalade. Match the garnish to your marmalade of choice.
-
Beatnik
This three-ingredient stirred drink from bar pro Duggan McDonnell makes a great after-dinner drink, thanks to its inclusion of two popular digestifs: Averna and a sweet, slightly nutty tawny port. An ounce of bourbon brings toasted oak notes.
-
Across the Pacific
Two Jamaican rums form the base of this cocktail from bar pro Meaghan Dorman, while a half-ounce of Averna brings a rich, bittersweet flavor. Lime juice and nutty orgeat heighten the drink’s tropical appeal.
-
Longshoreman
Similar to the Black Manhattan, this stirred drink from New Orleans bartender Abigail Gullo calls for a base of rye whiskey and splits the modifying ingredients between Averna and Punt e Mes, a bittersweet Italian vermouth. A flamed orange peel adds a burned citrus finish.
-
Intercontinental
This fruit-forward yet dry stirred cocktail from McDonnell enlists a trio of European ingredients: Armagnac, Averna, and maraschino liqueur. McDonnell suggests a VS Armagnac, which is aged for a minimum of three years in oak barrels.
-
Oaxacan Punch
This smoky and bittersweet big-batch drink from bartender Tad Carducci combines Averna, mezcal, grapefruit and lemon juices, agave nectar, and ginger beer. The resulting drink is both complex and crowd-pleasing.
-
Jeez Louise
Strangely enough, the blueprint for this amaro-based sour is the Brandy Crusta, according to legendary bartender Chris McMillian. He asked what the modern version of the classic sour-style cocktail would look like, and came up with this drink as the answer. Orange liqueur remains in the form of Cointreau, but McMillian swaps the base spirit for Averna, adds a half-ounce of herbaceous Cynar for more depth of flavor, and balances the drink with tart lime juice and a splash of club soda.