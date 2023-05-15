The Aperol Spritz craze that has swept the country and much of the world has introduced many to what Italians have known for years—citrusy bitter liqueur is molto buona!

Brothers Luigi and Silvio Barbieri launched Aperol in 1919 at the Padua International Fair—a popular trade event that featured new food and drink products—held in the city of Padua, in Northern Italy’s Veneto region. At the time, aperitivo hour was popular in the region, and the range of refreshing drinks to accompany this pre-dinner ritual was growing. Aperol, with its approachable citrus-sweet flavor profile and striking sunshine-in-a-glass hue, made a splash at the fair, and history was made.

In the 1950s the Aperol Spritz was created, quickly becoming a fashionable aperitivo throughout Europe. Soon, Aperol became the best-selling spirit in Italy. The refreshing combination of prosecco, Aperol, and club soda didn’t completely take off stateside until decades later, but the cocktail has only grown in popularity in the years since.

Aperol is often the gentle gateway spirit for the bittersweet liqueur category. It tends to be lighter in profile and not as intense as some of its more aggressive red bitter counterparts, such as Campari. With a relatively low alcohol content of 11% ABV, zesty citrus notes, and aromatic flavors of gentian, rhubarb and cinchona, it is also extremely mixable and makes for an excellent cocktail ingredient beyond the Spritz.



Based on the endless demand for Aperol Spritzes, it’s clear that bubbles help to bring this bright orange-red aperitivo to life, but Aperol’s bittersweet botanicals also lend themselves well to a variety of base spirits from gin and mezcal to bourbon and rum, and beyond.

Here are 11 of the best cocktails to make with a bottle of Aperol.